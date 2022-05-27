Eckerle: “We are not travelling to Budapest as tourists”

With Metz, Eckerle missed the qualification for Budapest due to a quarter-final loss to finalists Brest Bretagne, but at that moment, her contract at Esbjerg had already been signed. Eckerle is now the third German goalkeeper after Englert and Champions League 2014/15 winner and EHF FINAL4 2015 MVP Clara Woltering (with Buducnost) to be part of this event and the fifth German player overall (besides Xenia Smits and Anja Althaus).

“I did not even know that. I thought many more German players had made it to Budapest, but this fact makes me even prouder,” says Eckerle. Currently her team are fighting for the Danish championship title, facing Odense in the league finals, but their anticipation for the EHF FINAL4 has been high for weeks. “We cannot wait to play there,” says Eckerle.

Looking back on the EHF Champions League 2021/22 season, the 26-year-old goalkeeper is sure that Esbjerg deserved to make it to the final tournament: “Though we could not expect to go all the way at the start of the season, we played quite consistently, losing only one group match at Brest, and finally won the group. But honestly, our group was easier than the other one, which you can see in the composition of the EHF FINAL4 with three teams from that and us from the other group.”