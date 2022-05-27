Nexe and Benfica target dream end to breakthrough seasons

After a thrilling end to the EHF European League Women saw the first international title of the 2021/22 season decided earlier in May, the EHF Finals Men have arrived and the new champions in the men’s competition will soon be crowned.

Or will they be the same champions? SC Magdeburg, who raised the trophy last season, are one of the four teams left standing in the race for the 2021/22 title. They will open the EHF Finals Men against RK Nexe in the first semi-final, before SL Benfica meet Orlen Wisla Plock in the second.

SEMI-FINALS

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs RK Nexe (CRO)

Saturday 28 May, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV