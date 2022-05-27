How to follow the EHF Finals Men

The EHF European League Men 2021/22 title will be decided this Saturday and Sunday over two action-packed days in Lisbon — and you do not have to miss a minute, with widespread TV coverage, the option to view on EHFTV and plenty of social media content to keep you entertained.

SL Benfica, SC Magdeburg, Orlen Wisla Plock and RK Nexe are the four teams left vying for the trophy, and the matches will be shown live on TV on 22 stations across Europe. In countries where the games are not shown on TV, matches can be watched live on the free-with-registration platform EHFTV.

Find out where the EHF Finals Men are being broadcast below:

AUT: DAZN

BIH: Arena Sport 1 & 2

BLR: Belarus 5

BUL: B1B

CRO: Arena Sport 2

CZE: Sport 1 & 2

DEN: Viaplay

ESP: DAZN

FIN: Viaplay

FRA: Eurosport 2 & Player

GEO: Silk Sport HD1 & Universal

GER: DAZN

HUN: Sport 1

ISR: Sport 3

MENA: ONTIME Sports

MKD: Arena Sport 1 & 2

MNE: Arena Sport 1 & 2

NOR: Viaplay

POL: Eurosport 1 & Player

POR - BenficaTV

ROU: Orange Sport 2 & 3

SLO: Arena Sport 1 & 2

SRB: Arena Sport 1 & 2

SUI: DAZN

SVK: Sport 1 & 2

SWE: Viaplay

UKR: Sport 1

World: EHFTV*

*Geo-restrictions may apply

Aside from TV, fans can keep up with all the on-court action and plenty more from behind the scenes on the EHF European League social media channels. Follow the European League on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for all the latest content and never miss a beat as the final weekend delivers more goals, more saves and more handball!