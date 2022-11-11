Edwige key to France’s watertight defence

The reigning Olympic champions had conceded only 35 goals against Romania and North Macedonia in their first two matches at the EHF EURO 2022. After the game against the Netherlands (26:24), France’s number of conceded goals per game registered an uptick, but they are still the only side in the competition to concede less than 60 goals, or an average of 20 goals per game, after the preliminary round.

And it has been a recipe that has worked wonders in the past years. Since 2016, France got three medals at the EHF EURO, two at the World Championship and two at the Olympic Games, winning all three competitions in that space.

But what is the secret behind this unprecedented success for ‘Les Blues’?

“To be honest, I really did not expect us to be so good in defence. Because, in our preparations, when we played two friendly matches against Germany, we conceded a lot of goals. For us, it was huge and I was starting to worry a bit. Things have gotten better when we played against Poland a few days before the start of the EHF EURO,” says line player Béatrice Edwige.

“And when we got here, well… everything clicked at the right time, we have gotten better and better, we got ourself into a rhythm and all is into place, we are very satisfied with how it worked out.”