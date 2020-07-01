The European Handball Federation (EHF), EHF Marketing GmbH (EHFM) and Sportradar, a global provider of sports content and intelligence, today announced a long-term partnership to include official data collection and distribution to media organisations and betting operators.



The multi-year agreements, set to run until 2030, will see Sportradar, as the ‘official data partner’ of EHF and EHF Marketing, collect and distribute official EHF data to multiple media and betting entities.



In addition, Sportradar will utilise the full breadth of its technological capabilities, including AI and machine learning, to develop new solutions for analysing data and identifying new insights to improve the sport and provide an unrivalled experience for fans and EHF partners.



The deal includes the collection of live data and comprehensive statistics for more than 1,500 national team and beach handball matches and more than 750 European Cup matches per season across all of European handball’s elite club competitions.



For the European Handball Federation, the agreement includes the Men’s and the Women’s EHF EUROs and their Qualifiers, the EHF’s younger age category events, the European matches of the World Championship Qualification and the Beach Handball EUROs.



On the side of EHF Marketing, the contract includes all matches in the EHF Champions League Men and Women, the EHF European League and the EHF European Cup.



Today’s announcement of the new cooperation follows the existing partnership between Sportradar and EHF and EHF Marketing which started when a multi-faceted data, marketing, and digital services agreement was signed in June 2017.



In February 2018, Sportradar further expanded its scope with the organisation to include the provision of education and monitoring services aimed at safeguarding the integrity of the EHF’s competitions.



Martin Hausleitner, Secretary General of the European Handball Federation, said: "As European handball enters a new era, the agreement with Sportradar is another important piece of the puzzle to elevate our sport to new and unprecedented heights. We are making a significant step forward, not only in terms of the number of matches we are offering live scouting for, but also when it comes to the depth of data available for our fans and partners."



David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing, added: "It is absolutely vital to offer high quality and accurate data from the EHF’s club competitions. With this new cooperation, we are adding to the top-level scouting we have already achieved with Sportradar. For example, right from the first rounds, data collected in the new EHF European League will be on EHF Champions League standards. We are looking forward to working with Sportradar over the next decade to realise the full potential of this data."



David Lampitt, Managing Director, Sports Partnerships at Sportradar, said: "We have a longstanding relationship with EHF and EHFM and we are delighted to have further extended our partnership to secure a long-term data and distribution rights agreement. We will be working alongside them to continue to grow the sport via our extensive network of media and betting partners."



