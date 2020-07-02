Group phase draw gets extensive TV coverage

TV stations across Europe have shown huge interest in showing Wednesday’s group phase draw of the new EHF Champions League season to their viewers.

The format changes for both the EHF Champions League Men (playing system) and the DELO EHF Champions League (playing system) have further increased the public’s interest in Europe’s marquee club handball competitions.

The draw ceremony in Vienna on Wednesday (1 July) starts at 18:00 CEST and will be transmitted live to seven countries, while TV stations in 10 more countries will show footage later that day.

TV stations in the following countries have confirmed their broadcast of the draw:

HUN: SportTV 1 - live

CZE: SportTV 2 - live

SVK: SportTV 2 - live

NOR: Viasat Sport+ & Viaplay - live

SWE: Viaplay - live

DEN: TV3 Sport & Viaplay - live

FIN: Viaplay - live

BIH: Arenasport

MNE: Arenasport

MKD: Arenasport

SRB: Arenasport

KOS: Arenasport

GER: Sport1 - news

BLR: BelarusTV - news

ESP: BarcaTV - news, Esport 3 - live

RUS: MatchTV - news

POR: Porto Canal - live

Of course, fans from everywhere can also stay up to date in real time via EHF’s own channels, as the draw will be streamed live on EHFTV, The Home of Handball YouTube channel and the EHF Champions League Facebook page.

Additionally, live coverage will be available on the @ehfcl Twitter account. And shortly after the draw, players will share their reactions with EHFTV commentator Chris O’Reilly live on the @ehfcl Instagram account.