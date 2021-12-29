EHF and ‘Handball Hour’ continue podcast partnership

The European Handball Federation has come together with the (Un)informed Handball Hour again to offer the official EHF podcast at Men’s EHF EURO 2022 in January.

Every second day, Irish trio, Chris O’Reilly, Brian Campion and Alex Kulesh, will welcome high-profile guests to talk about and offer insights on everything that is happening at and around the championship.

The partnership began at the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 and was deemed a success with an array of high-profile players, coaches and experts featuring on the podcast, which enjoyed a broad listenership across 130 countries.

It continued at the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 in Denmark where more than 40,000 trackable downloads were recorded. Furthermore, the podcast voted no. 3 in Chartable’s Global trending chart for sports podcasts during the final weekend.

The EHF EURO podcast will be available in English on all major podcast platforms including iTunes, Spotify and acast as well as being embedded on eurohandball.com.

“We are committed to keeping the podcast as part of this championship and bring Chris’, Brian’s and Alex’s passion and knowledge of the sport to this EHF EURO. In December 2020, more than 75 per cent of listeners were aged between 18 and 34, proving the podcast’s attractiveness for a young audience,” says Thomas Schoeneich, Director Media and Communications for the European Handball Federation.

The first of a series of pre-championship podcasts will be released on Thursday 30 December, featuring Hungarian line player Bence Banhidi, who will speak about Hungary’s journey to the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 and the expectations the team faces while playing at home.

The (Un)Informed Handball Hour started as a podcast project in 2017, airing more than 130 episodes since and covering all aspects of European and worldwide handball.