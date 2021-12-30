Serbia ready to step up

After underperforming in recent major competitions, Serbia decided to turn things around in 2020 and bring a foreign coach to the helm. Spaniard Toni Gerona took over with a clear idea of leading Serbia to EHF EURO 2022. It turned out to be a good decision as they are coming to EHF EURO with higher expectations than before.

Three questions ahead of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022:

Are Serbia ready for a new success?

Serbia have not featured among the top teams since winning silver at EHF EURO 2012. At EHF EURO 2020, they finished 20th; they were 18th at the IHF Men’s World Championship 2019 and failed to qualify for the 2021 edition as well as the last two Olympic Games.

But sparked by Gerona’s inspiration, they looked revitalised in qualifying for EHF EURO 2022, finishing in first place in group 1. Their successes included beating 2020 Olympic champions France 27:24 and drawing the return fixture 26:26. Results and individual strength is a good base for the upcoming competition, allowing fans to dream big as the team lives with high expectations.

“Our expectations are high and we are happy that we are together again. There is not much time for preparation but I hope for a good result at the championship. I believe in this team, our coaches and I think we can achieve our goal. We had a good qualification campaign, we have a good atmosphere in the team and that is why expectations are higher than usual,” says right wing Darko Djukic.

What is the key for success under Toni Gerona?

Eyeing main round participation, Serbia’s key will be a strong defence backed up by Dejan Milosavljev and Vladimir Cupara between the posts. Good chemistry among players and the desire to prove themselves is another key area. When you add a powerful attack with a Spanish touch, the result is a good combination.

“It is normal to have small pressure ahead of the EHF EURO, however, my thought is that we have done good things so far. I believe in my players and the whole team around us. This championship will not be an easy one, but if you want to achieve a goal, you have to believe in yourself,” says head coach Gerona, adding: “How I see it, defence should be our strongest link in the first matches.”

What about their group opponents?

Near the Serbian border, in Szeged, Serbia will face Ukraine, Croatia and France. Qualification results, together with good performances by players with their clubs all over Europe, will be a good boost for Serbia ahead of these exciting tests.

“Planning for coaches is not an easy task due to the health situation. We are opening against Ukraine, a new team with a new coach. I do not think of them as an easy opponent but we need a win for a boost at the start. We will face a rejuvenated Croatia, but with players like Duvnjak and Cindric they are a strong team. As for France, everyone knows about our last results against them, but they are coming in as Olympic champions. I respect them a lot and it is not going to be easy. For now, we need to go step by step,” says head coach Gerona.