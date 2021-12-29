Slovakia motivated ahead of search for first win

In nine games played in three previous editions of the EHF EURO, Slovakia failed to win a match and suffered eight losses. 2022 will hopefully be different, however, for Peter Kukucka’s side, who will be looking for a main round berth as they co-host the tournament for the first time.

With the aim of finishing higher than 16th place – the last position in each of the three tournaments they played in – Slovakia face a tough ask, but good results could take the team from Kosice to Bratislava.

Three questions ahead of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022:

Can Slovakia win their first game at the EHF EURO?

Spain, France, Germany, Sweden, Iceland, Poland and Denmark. As you can hardly pick more difficult opponents for an inexperienced team still trying to win its first game at the EHF EURO, Slovakia had their work cut out in each of the three editions they played in. In 2012, during their last participation, they earned a 21:21 draw against Serbia, but victory has eluded Slovakia in nine games played at the EHF EURO.

This time around, with a friendly and well-known environment in Kosice in the preliminary round, Peter Kukucka’s side will go on the hunt for their first win in the competition. Facing Norway, Russia and Lithuania will surely feel like a breeze compared to their previous opponents, but there are no easy games at the EHF EURO, so the hosts must be ready and enjoy a good start in group F.

Playing their opening match against Norway, a true European powerhouse, will not be easy, but Slovakia must produce flawless displays against Russia and Lithuania if they want to finish higher than 16th this time.

Can Kukucka lead this team to glory?

With 410 goals scored in over 100 international matches for Slovakia, Peter Kukucka was one of the most prolific players in the team's history. At club level, Kukucka won the Men’s EHF Cup in 2007/08 with German outfit HSG Nordhorn.

After his retirement in 2015, he took over as head coach at Kadetten Schaffhausen, one of his former teams, between February and December 2017, winning one domestic title.

Having plied his trade in Hungary, Switzerland and Germany, his tactical nous has enabled him to prepare the side in the last two and a half years for this challenge.

As a player, Kukucka featured at the EHF EURO twice, in 2006 and 2012, but he could not help his team win a game. Now, with great motivation behind him and the whole side, the 39-year-old head coach is eager to help Slovakia secure at least one win and, subsequently, a main round berth.