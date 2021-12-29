Slovakia motivated ahead of search for first win
This is the 14th article in a series of 24, presenting all participants at the Men's EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia.
In nine games played in three previous editions of the EHF EURO, Slovakia failed to win a match and suffered eight losses. 2022 will hopefully be different, however, for Peter Kukucka’s side, who will be looking for a main round berth as they co-host the tournament for the first time.
With the aim of finishing higher than 16th place – the last position in each of the three tournaments they played in – Slovakia face a tough ask, but good results could take the team from Kosice to Bratislava.
Three questions ahead of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022:
Can Slovakia win their first game at the EHF EURO?
Spain, France, Germany, Sweden, Iceland, Poland and Denmark. As you can hardly pick more difficult opponents for an inexperienced team still trying to win its first game at the EHF EURO, Slovakia had their work cut out in each of the three editions they played in. In 2012, during their last participation, they earned a 21:21 draw against Serbia, but victory has eluded Slovakia in nine games played at the EHF EURO.
This time around, with a friendly and well-known environment in Kosice in the preliminary round, Peter Kukucka’s side will go on the hunt for their first win in the competition. Facing Norway, Russia and Lithuania will surely feel like a breeze compared to their previous opponents, but there are no easy games at the EHF EURO, so the hosts must be ready and enjoy a good start in group F.
Playing their opening match against Norway, a true European powerhouse, will not be easy, but Slovakia must produce flawless displays against Russia and Lithuania if they want to finish higher than 16th this time.
Can Kukucka lead this team to glory?
With 410 goals scored in over 100 international matches for Slovakia, Peter Kukucka was one of the most prolific players in the team's history. At club level, Kukucka won the Men’s EHF Cup in 2007/08 with German outfit HSG Nordhorn.
After his retirement in 2015, he took over as head coach at Kadetten Schaffhausen, one of his former teams, between February and December 2017, winning one domestic title.
Having plied his trade in Hungary, Switzerland and Germany, his tactical nous has enabled him to prepare the side in the last two and a half years for this challenge.
As a player, Kukucka featured at the EHF EURO twice, in 2006 and 2012, but he could not help his team win a game. Now, with great motivation behind him and the whole side, the 39-year-old head coach is eager to help Slovakia secure at least one win and, subsequently, a main round berth.
Can Slovakia handle the pressure?
Hosting the tournament and playing at home does not necessarily mean that results will come. Ask Poland, who finished seventh in 2016, or Austria, who finished ninth in 2010. Two years ago, Denmark, who did not host the EHF EURO, but played in Malmö, just 40 kilometres away from Copenhagen, failed to progress from the preliminary round.
Slovakia know what they are embarking on and the pressure is on the players to deliver, but knowing the arena and feeling the energy of the fans behind them are some of the perks of being at home. Slovakia only need to deliver when asked and turn the advantages they have into wins. Difficult, but beautiful when done.
Under the spotlight: Lubomir Duris
When Slovakia played at the EHF EURO in 2012, Lubomir Duris was the third youngest player in the squad that earned their first draw at a European Championship. It was the first major tournament for the centre back, who had only played once in an international game for Slovakia, but Duris confirmed his talent, scoring six goals for his side.
10 years later, Duris is Slovakia’s captain and one of the most experienced players in Peter Kukucka’s side. Being handed the captaincy by Kukucka, his former teammate, speaks volumes about Duris, who has been gaining important experience at club level in the Hungarian league, at B. Braun Gyöngyös, in previous seasons.
Self-esteem
"The mood is good. Everything has been fine in training so far. We try to be as focused as possible, which is what the coach requires. There is already a certain tension there, it is not big yet, but it will definitely increase,” said captain Lubomir Duris.
With a mix of experienced players, who have known the feeling of big matches, and a group of young guns, the key for the co-hosts will be delivering in the most difficult conditions.
Fun fact
Slovakia have played the most games at the Men’s EHF EURO of any team that has yet to record at least one win in the competition. Only Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel and Latvia (three games each) have also failed to win a game from the 31 teams that took to the court in the previous 14 editions.
What the numbers say
2 – only two players who have been called up for a training camp between 26 and 30 December have played at a previous edition of the EHF EURO: centre back Lubomir Duris and right wing Tomas Urban.