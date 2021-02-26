EHF assesses non-played matches in top men's competitions

The European Handball Federation has assessed and given its verdict on this season's matches that could not be played in the EHF Champions League Men and the EHF European League Men.



The decision follows the earlier assessment of non-played matches in the DELO EHF Champions League and the EHF European League Women which was made on 10 February.



The assessment process in general follows a decision of the EHF Executive Committee earlier in December which had given the federation’s competitions department the mandate that matches, which could not be played and rescheduled, will be graded and inserted in the respective competition’s calculation.



EHF Champions League Men

Match Points Goals Group A Paris Saint-Germain Handball vs HC Vardar 1961 1:1 5:5 Elverum Handball vs MOL-Pick Szeged 0:2 0:10 HC Vardar 1961 vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball 0:2 0:10 SG Flensburg-Handewitt vs HC Vardar 1961 0:2 0:10 FC Porto vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt 2:0 10:0 Group B HC Motor vs THW Kiel 2:0 10:0



The round 13 match, HC Meshkov Brest vs FC Porto, is not part of the assessment and will be handled separately.

EHF European League Men

Match Points Goals Group A HC Metalurg vs Fenix Toulouse Handball 2:0 10:0 Chekhovskie medvedi vs Fenix Toulouse Handball 2:0 10:0 Group B Sporting CP vs Füchse Berlin 2:0 10:0 TATRAN Presov vs Füchse Berlin 2:0 10:0 Group C Montpellier HB vs HC CSKA 0:2 0:10 SC Magdeburg vs Montpellier HB 2:0 10:0 HC CSKA vs Montpellier HB 2:0 10:0 Group D RK Trimo Trebnje vs Kadetten Schaffhausen 0:2 0:10 HC Eurofarm Pelister vs Rhein-Neckar Löwen 2:0 10:0



Play-offs with 16 teams

The EHF had already announced on 10 February that – in order to avoid unclear situations resulting from the assessment – the playing schedule for the EHF Champions League Men would be adapted.



Not only the clubs ranked 1 to 6 will be promoted to the knockout rounds but also the clubs ranked 7 and 8, enabling the staging of a complete play-offs with 16 matches.



The additional matches see the respective eighth-ranked team facing the respective first-ranked teams of the other group. Also, the teams ranked 7th and 2nd respectively will play against each other across the two groups. The matches 6 vs 3 and 5 vs 4 take place as planned.



The playing system in the EHF European League Men remains unchange

