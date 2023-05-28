EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 All-star Teams revealed

The All-star Teams honour the MVPs, the goalkeepers and the defenders that have impressed the most, and the top scorers with the most points.

A panel of beach handball experts from the EHF nominated 12 players per gender on Saturday. The online voting ended Sunday at 14:00 CEST with the following result:

Men's EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 All-star Team

Goalkeeper:

Moritz Ebert (GER)

Defender:

Francisco Santos (POR)

MVP:

Gabriel Conceição (POR)

Women's EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 All-star Team

Goalkeeper:

Ditte Folden Vind (DEN)

Defender:

Catarina Oliveira (POR)

MVP:

María Asunción Batista Portero (ESP)

Hosts Portugal see their excellent runs of their men's and women's teams into the medal matches rewarded with three spots on the All-star Teams. Germany, Denmark, and Spain are all represented once each.

Some categories had clear outright winners, especially on the men's side. The voting on the women's side led to much closer results.

Of course, the top scorers can only be confirmed once play has been completed.