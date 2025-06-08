Zagreb and CATS Almeria back on top at ebt Finals 2025

The bronze medals went to Aarhus Beach in the men’s tournament and BHC Zagreb in the women’s.

Sunday’s schedule saw both the finals and semi-finals played, after the quarter-finals wrapped up the third day of action on Saturday. Positions five to 14 were also settled on Sunday, with the teams knocked out in the quarter-finals contesting a series of cross matches and placement games for the lower positions.

At the conclusion of the ebt Finals 2025, the All-star Teams of the tournament were announced, with the MVPs named as Almeria's Asuncion Batista Portero for the women's competition and Zagreb's Ivan Juric for the men.

Women’s competition