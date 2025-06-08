Zagreb and CATS Almeria back on top at ebt Finals 2025

The bronze medals went to Aarhus Beach in the men’s tournament and BHC Zagreb in the women’s.
Sunday’s schedule saw both the finals and semi-finals played, after the quarter-finals wrapped up the third day of action on Saturday. Positions five to 14 were also settled on Sunday, with the teams knocked out in the quarter-finals contesting a series of cross matches and placement games for the lower positions.
At the conclusion of the ebt Finals 2025, the All-star Teams of the tournament were announced, with the MVPs named as Almeria's Asuncion Batista Portero for the women's competition and Zagreb's Ivan Juric for the men.
Women’s competition
- the ebt Finals 2025 trophy was Almeria's second in the competition, after they celebrated the title in 2021, following their Champions Cup win in 2019; they reached the ebt semi-finals in both 2023 and 2022, finishing as runners-up in 2023
- Niterói made it one better than their result in 2024, when they took third place, and now have a collection of two medals won at international tournaments
- the final was decided in an exciting shootout, after Almeria dominated the first set then Niterói took a narrow win in the second
- while Almeria enjoyed a straight-sets win in their semi-final against Slovakian team Kanonierky, Niterói needed a shootout to overthrow Zagreb in a very tight game
- Zagreb made it a double appearance on the podium for their club, as they clinched the bronze medal with a 2:1 win over Kanonierky in the 3/4 placement match
- CAIPIranhas Bartenbach locked up fifth place as they beat Champions Cup title holders The Danish Beachhandball Dream 2:1 in that play-off
- Westsite Amsterdam secured seventh place after beating 2024 runners-up AD IASPORTS 2:0 in the 7/8 match
- The Danish Beachhandball Dream and Bartenbach both qualified for the 5/6 play-off with 2:1 victories in the first round of cross matches, beating IASPORTS and Amsterdam, respectively
- Multichem Szentendrei NKE defeated Blue Team to claim ninth place, 2024 title winners Fundación Fomento y Deporte CBMP Ciudad de Málaga beat BHT Byczki Kowalewo Pomorski to finish 11th, and Handball Erice won against London GD to secure 13th
- Bartenbach’s Pauline Borrmann was the clear top scorer of the women’s competition, with 165 points, ahead of Kanonierky’s Dominika Kodajová on 132 and Niterói’s Juliana Lima on 118