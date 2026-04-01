Humans of Beach Handball: Anna Buter
Anna Buter doesn’t count the points she scores. But stats don’t lie. Check the top scorers lists of major beach handball tournaments from the past seven years and it is hard to miss her name. Playing the game from a very young age, Buter has become one of the standout performers of the Netherlands national team and a true ambassador of the sport.
I'm a person who prefers to stay in the background and doesn’t always do most of the talking. In important moments, I'm very good at being supportive and saying the right things. But I'm way more focused on myself and on what I have to do, rather than looking at what others should do.