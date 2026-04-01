Humans of Beach Handball: Anna Buter

De Ruiter soon prompted Buter and her teammates to register for the beach handball scouting days of the NHV, the Dutch handball federation.

Buter’s talent was apparent, but that didn’t mean it was all going straight up with her beach handball career from here. The first time she took part in the scouting days, she was invited to the next round but then was dropped from the national selection for a final tournament.

It only made her more determined.

“That was disappointing, of course, but because I liked the sport so much, I kept improving myself and the next time I made it,” Buter says. “If you like something and you work hard for it, it can always happen.”

“A relaxed feeling, just like being on the beach”

So, what is it about beach handball that has kept her hooked?

“The atmosphere and how players get along with each other, the fair play. It gives me a relaxed feeling, just like being on the beach for holidays.”

Also, the individual qualities that only combined make for a strong team.

“One is good in defence, the other in attack, everyone is just used for what they are good at,” Buter says. “In the VZV youth, we once had a player who wasn’t exactly the star of our team. But then it turned out that she was super good at defending in beach handball. That was so nice to see.”