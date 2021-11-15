EHF celebrates 30-year anniversary

17 November 1991 is one of the key milestone dates in the history of European handball. It is the day on which the European Handball was founded at a congress in Berlin, Germany.

While there has been – quite naturally – only one foundation congress in the history of the EHF, 15 Ordinary and 13 Extraordinary Congresses have taken place to date.

It is hence the 14th Extraordinary Congress on 20 November in Vienna which sets the stage for the federation’s celebrations this year. It is also the place on the which the upcoming flagship national team tournaments, the EHF EURO events for 2026 and 2028, will be awarded.

To mark the occasion this week, we will look back on three successful decades of European handball on www.eurohandball.com.

Furthermore, we will present individually the federations bidding for the EHF EUROs in 2026 and 2028.

An exclusive interview with EHF President Michael Wiederer, who has been the federation’s Secretary General from its beginnings until 2016, will be published at the end of this week before we invite you to follow our live coverage from Extraordinary Congress and the 30-year festivities.

We hope you will enjoy the coverage and join us in our celebrations for European handball.