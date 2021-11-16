This is Me: Vladlena Bobrovnikova

I will never forget how he proposed me. We had a camper trailer, and each year, we used to travel about 5,000 km from Rostov to Italy, using a ferry to reach Sardinia. We would have breakfast in Bratislava, lunch in Vienna and dinner in Berlin. Once in Vienna, we went to an amusement park and rode a Ferris wheel, and up there, I saw that he was frantically looking for something in his handbag. He then he found a small box, took out a ring and proposed to me. I was shocked but said yes. We got married after a while, making an Italian-Russian wedding in Cagliari, with about 20 Russian guests.

When I played in Italy, I was never called up to Russia national team. In fact, I made my debut there at only 26, which is quite late. By that time, I had already moved to Rostov, and Federico moved with me. We were not married yet, and I remember I also had an offer from a German club then. Federico was ready to go there, too. He said: "I can work even as a dishwasher, but I want to stay with you." He was ready to follow me to the end of the world.

In fact, my husband is a former swimmer, and he even was an Italian champion. But by the time we met he'd already finished his career and worked as a children's coach. Then we moved to Rostov, and it was not easy for him to adjust. He had to learn Russian, which is seen in Italian universities as one of the hardest languages alongside Arabic and Chinese. He had to look for a job and then worked as a waiter in an Italian restaurant.

But after the Olympics in Rio, we started our own business in Rostov, a store selling Italian food – in particular, cheeses, ice cream, croissants and various delicacies. We run it together with another Italian family living in Rostov. It's mostly Federico who deals with it, but I take part, too. So now I'm not just a handball player but also a businesswoman! The store has been open for four years, and I think we are quite successful, even at this difficult time of Covid-19. Rostov fans know that it's our store, and they gladly queue up for Italian food. I think we sell the best ice cream in the city! Even in Italy, where they have all the ingredients to make a great ice cream, it is sometimes not as good as at our place.