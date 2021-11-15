Robin: “You can’t say ‘no’ when Nantes give you a call”

Mickaël Robin should not have been here. He should have been in his physiotherapist’s office with patients, starting his second life after playing handball professionally for 20 years, having just retired from the game at US Créteil HB.

A career that saw him also play in the EHF Champions League for the likes of Montpellier HB and Barça.

But a phone call from HBC Nantes after the 2020/21 season changed all his retirement plans.

“I had everything ready, but Nantes are not something you can say ‘no’ to. They remain one of the biggest clubs in Europe, they have played the EHF FINAL4 twice,” the 36-year-old goalkeeper said.

A few months after his move to the west of France, Robin has absolutely no regret about extending his handball career with another season.

“I played in Montpellier, in Chambéry, places where the fans are supporting you strongly. But Nantes’ fans, they are on another level,” he said.

“Last week, we played twice at home in the French league, and not against the best teams, and the arena was twice sold-out. Our fans know handball and will be with us, day in, day out.”