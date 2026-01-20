Czechia are the only team not to have any EHF Champions League players in their roster. In contrast, France and Spain both have 14 players from clubs that are in the Champions League this season.

Co-hosts and record EHF EURO champions Sweden sit third in the ranking, counting on 12 Champions League players, ahead of three-time EHF EURO finalists Croatia and 2020 bronze medallists Norway with 10 players each.

Current Olympic and world champions Denmark are only ninth-ranked with six Champions League players, but the majority of the Danes play for EHF European League winners and participants SG Flensburg-Handewitt. Olympic Games silver medallists Germany only have four players from EHF Champions League clubs in the squad list.

In terms of clubs, all 16 group phase participants are represented, topped by 2025 finalists SC Magdeburg with 13 players and Füchse Berlin with 12. Record EHF Champions League winners Barça have 11 players at the EHF EURO, and there are another three clubs with 10 players each.

Füchse Berlin has the most international representation, with their 12 players representing eight different nations at the EHF EURO. Magdeburg and Barça’s players both represent seven nations.