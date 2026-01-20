EHF Champions League players star at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026

EHF Champions League players star at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
20 January 2026, 09:25

Defending champions France and record EHF EURO medallists Spain are the two teams with the most Machineseeker EHF Champions League players in their Men’s EHF EURO 2026 rosters.

A total of 135 players currently participating in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League took part in the preliminary round of the EHF EURO in Denmark, Norway and Sweden — or 31.3 per cent of all players.

Czechia are the only team not to have any EHF Champions League players in their roster. In contrast, France and Spain both have 14 players from clubs that are in the Champions League this season.

Co-hosts and record EHF EURO champions Sweden sit third in the ranking, counting on 12 Champions League players, ahead of three-time EHF EURO finalists Croatia and 2020 bronze medallists Norway with 10 players each.

Current Olympic and world champions Denmark are only ninth-ranked with six Champions League players, but the majority of the Danes play for EHF European League winners and participants SG Flensburg-Handewitt. Olympic Games silver medallists Germany only have four players from EHF Champions League clubs in the squad list.

In terms of clubs, all 16 group phase participants are represented, topped by 2025 finalists SC Magdeburg with 13 players and Füchse Berlin with 12. Record EHF Champions League winners Barça have 11 players at the EHF EURO, and there are another three clubs with 10 players each.

Füchse Berlin has the most international representation, with their 12 players representing eight different nations at the EHF EURO. Magdeburg and Barça’s players both represent seven nations.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Faroe Islands Vs Switzerland L7A5796 AM

Nations ranking

14 players/7 clubs: Spain
14/6: France
12/8: Sweden
10/6: Croatia
10/5: Norway
8/4: Poland
7/5: Iceland
7/4: Hungary
6/4: Denmark
6/2: Portugal
6/1: North Macedonia
6/1: Romania
5/4: Serbia
5/3: Slovenia
4/3: Germany
3/2: Switzerland
2/2: Austria
2/2: Montenegro
2/2: Faroe Islands
2/2: The Netherlands
2/1: Italy
1/1: Georgia
1/1: Ukraine
0: Czechia

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Germany Vs Spain ER14547 JE

Club ranking

13 players/7 nations: SC Magdeburg
12/8: Füchse Berlin
11/7: Barça
10/8: OTP Bank - PICK Szeged
10/5: Aalborg Håndbold
10/5: Dinamo Bucuresti
9/3: HC Eurofarm Pelister
9/3: Sporting Clube de Portugal
9/6: Orlen Wisla Plock
8/6: One Veszprém HC
8/3: HBC Nantes
8/3: Industria Kielce
6/4: OTP Bank - PICK Szeged
6/4: HC Zagreb
4/2: Kolstad Håndball
2/2: GOG

 

Photos © kolektiff images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Georgia Vs Sweden R1jc9704a JC
Previous Article Sweden convince against Georgia to reach main round
Euro26 Montenegro Vs Faroe Islands FLP 3891 FV
Next Article Mittún: We really want to give the fans something back

Latest news

More News