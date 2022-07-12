EHF Champions League Women group phase schedule released

The European Handball Federation has released the schedule for the group phase of the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23.

The EHF will confirm the exact playing dates and throw-off times in due course, but players, coaches and fans can start planning for another season of unmissable clashes in Europe's premier club competition.

In the opening round of the new season, defending champions Vipers Kristiansand will face Brest Bretagne Handball in Norway on 10/11 September. Memorably, Vipers claimed the first of their two EHF Champions League titles when they beat Brest Bretagne 34:28 in the 2020/21 final.

While the clash between Vipers Kristiansand and Brest Bretagne is arguably the highlight of the opening round in group A, group B features a rematch from the EHF FINAL4 Women 2022 as Team Esbjerg will host Györi Audi ETO KC. Györ enjoyed a 32:27 victory in the semi-finals against Esbjerg in June, but the Danish side will be bidding to repeat the success they had at home in last season's competition.

Newcomers CS Rapid Bucuresti and Storhamar Handball Elite will both have to wait until round two of the group phase to play at home. CS Rapid Bucuresti will host Metz Handball, who finished third at the EHF FINAL4 Women in June, on 17/18 September, and Storhamar will welcome HC Lokomotiva Zagreb to Norway on the same weekend.

Unlike in previous seasons, the group phase will stop after six rounds in October for the Women's EHF EURO 2022. The group phase of the EHF Champions League Women will resume with round seven on the 3/4 December 2022.

The full schedule for the group phase of the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 is available here.

Playing dates for each round

Round 1: 10/11 September 2022

Round 2: 17/18 September 2022

Round 3: 24/25 September 2022

Round 4: 8/9 October 2022

Round 5: 15/16 October 2022

Round 6: 22/23 October 2022

Round 7: 3/4 December 2022

Round 8: 10/11 December 2022

Round 9: 17/18 December 2022

Round 10: 7/8 January 2023

Round 11: 14/15 January 2023

Round 12: 21/22 January 2023

Round 13: 4/5 February 2023

Round 14: 11/12 February 2023