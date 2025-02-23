Buducnost (MNE) vs Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) 21:21 (12:9)

In a high-stakes showdown where both teams were fighting for a place in the play-offs, Rapid Bucuresti mounted a comeback and earned a draw, which secured them the desired spot. Right from the start, Buducnost dictated the tempo, with right back Jelena Vukcevic pulling the strings and scoring six goals in the first half alone. Rapid Bucuresti fought hard to stay within reach and they finally caught up mid-second half, boosted by Denisa Sandru's saves. It was a nail-biting game all the way to the end as Rapid made the impossible possible. The home team was leading 21:18 with just three minutes on the clock, but a few mistakes cost them greatly. Rapid narrowed it to one, had the last attack of the game and managed to level from a penalty shot at the very end. An equaliser worthy of the play-offs.