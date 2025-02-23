Rapid snatch play-off ticket in thriller; Györ secure top spot

23 February 2025, 18:20

The final match day of the EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 group phase delivered intense action. Rapid Bucuresti clinched a last-minute draw against Buducnost to advance to the next stage, overcoming a three-goal deficit just three minutes before the buzzer. Odense Håndbold secured a convincing away win against HB Ludwigsburg and Györi Audi ETO KC topped the group once again with a determined victory against Team Esbjerg.

  • Odense Håndbold celebrated their fifth away win of the season with a convincing performance against HB Ludwigsburg — left back Ragnhild Valle Dahl and left wing Elma Halilcevic scored 10 goals each
  • for the second year in a row, Györ secured the top spot in the group in a direct face-off with Team Esbjerg, who still failed to celebrate their first-ever win against the Hungarian side
  • the competition's top scorer Henny Reistad further extended her tally to 122 after netting four times for Esbjerg against Györ
  • Buducnost missed out on the play-offs for the second consecutive season in a dramatic fashion — Rapid staged a comeback in the last three minutes of the game and grabbed a much-needed draw to advance to the play-offs, with crucial goals by Estavana Polman and Sorina Grozav
  • Rapid joined CSM Bucuresti as the second Romanian team in the play-offs, while their third representative CS Gloria 2018 BN was knocked out of the competition

GROUP B

HB Ludwigsburg (GER) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 24:40 (11:17)

Odense Håndbold ended the group phase on a high, securing their 10th win in the group and thus proving why they had already clinched third place. Ludwigsburg, with nothing to lose in this game, remained in fourth place as head coach Jakob Vestergaard watched his future team claim a convincing victory. Odense had a blistering start, quickly establishing a 12:3 lead, thanks to Yara Ten Holte’s stellar performance between the posts. The home team did find their rhythm later in the first half, but not enough to make any difference. The second half saw Odense maintain their fast-paced style, hitting a double-digit lead in the 40th minute (25:15) and cruising to a dominant 40:24 win.

 

 

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 23:29 (12:15)

The battle for the top spot in the group went Györ's way as they celebrated their ninth win against Team Esbjerg in the competition's history. The teams were evenly matched in the opening minutes, but Györ's powerful backcourt line began to pull ahead midway through the first half, establishing a six-goal lead. Esbjerg managed to narrow the gap before the break, but Györ's well-coordinated defence and efficient attack kept them firmly in control when the second part commenced. Esbjerg tried to find their chance with a seven-against-six play, but it did not bring any significant changes. Bruna de Paula netted eight times, while Sandra Toft stopped 14 of Esbjerg's attempts at 37.84 per cent save efficiency.

 

 

20250112 Team Esbjerg HB Ludwigsburg 11 Iversen
We have to give Sandra [Toft] some credit today. She played really well and we missed a lot of chances in which we should have scored. We just were not executing in offence and against a good team like Györ you need to be at 100 per cent.
Rikke Iversen
Line player, Team Esbjerg
20252302 Team Esbjerg Györi Audu ETO KC 89 Toft
This win was a statement in Europe and showed we are where we want to be. But we are Györ, we always want to be number one and to be that we have to beat one of the best teams on their home court and we did that.
Sandra Toft
Goalkeeper, Györi Audi ETO KC

Buducnost (MNE) vs Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) 21:21 (12:9)

In a high-stakes showdown where both teams were fighting for a place in the play-offs, Rapid Bucuresti mounted a comeback and earned a draw, which secured them the desired spot. Right from the start, Buducnost dictated the tempo, with right back Jelena Vukcevic pulling the strings and scoring six goals in the first half alone. Rapid Bucuresti fought hard to stay within reach and they finally caught up mid-second half, boosted by Denisa Sandru's saves. It was a nail-biting game all the way to the end as Rapid made the impossible possible. The home team was leading 21:18 with just three minutes on the clock, but a few mistakes cost them greatly. Rapid narrowed it to one, had the last attack of the game and managed to level from a penalty shot at the very end. An equaliser worthy of the play-offs.

 

 

Img3 (18 Of 43)
I am proud of how the girls fought throughout all 60 minutes. We lost focus in the last three minutes and the players didn’t move well without the ball when Rapid started pressing. We weren’t calm in decisive moments and we missed a big opportunity, despite everything we’ve been through this season. I believe we will gain valuable experience from this game and that this young team will continue to grow.
Bojana Popovic
Head coach, Buducnost
26012025 Rapid Esbjerg 814
We knew it would be difficult because the entire season has been tough and our group is very strong. Buducnost played excellently; they are a young team, but they definitely have a bright future and are clearly growing as a team. I’m happy that we have advanced to the play-offs, as this is the result we wanted.
David Ginesta Montes
Head coach, Rapid Bucuresti
