Rapid snatch play-off ticket in thriller; Györ secure top spot
The final match day of the EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 group phase delivered intense action. Rapid Bucuresti clinched a last-minute draw against Buducnost to advance to the next stage, overcoming a three-goal deficit just three minutes before the buzzer. Odense Håndbold secured a convincing away win against HB Ludwigsburg and Györi Audi ETO KC topped the group once again with a determined victory against Team Esbjerg.
We have to give Sandra [Toft] some credit today. She played really well and we missed a lot of chances in which we should have scored. We just were not executing in offence and against a good team like Györ you need to be at 100 per cent.
This win was a statement in Europe and showed we are where we want to be. But we are Györ, we always want to be number one and to be that we have to beat one of the best teams on their home court and we did that.
I am proud of how the girls fought throughout all 60 minutes. We lost focus in the last three minutes and the players didn’t move well without the ball when Rapid started pressing. We weren’t calm in decisive moments and we missed a big opportunity, despite everything we’ve been through this season. I believe we will gain valuable experience from this game and that this young team will continue to grow.
We knew it would be difficult because the entire season has been tough and our group is very strong. Buducnost played excellently; they are a young team, but they definitely have a bright future and are clearly growing as a team. I’m happy that we have advanced to the play-offs, as this is the result we wanted.