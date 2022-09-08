EHF Champions League Women is back with a bang

On Saturday, the Match of the Week will feature reigning champions Vipers Kristiansand hosting Brest Bretagne Handball in a rematch of the final from the 2020/21 season.

Romanian champions CS Rapid Bucuresti and Norwegian side Storhamar Handball Elite will make their debuts, while Györi Audi ETO KC start their campaign against Team Esbjerg in the only game featuring two sides that played at the EHF FINAL4 2022.

GROUP A

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN)

Saturday 10 September, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

FTC are eyeing an EHF FINAL4 spot once again, having never made the trip to the event which has taken place in Budapest since the 2013/14 season

with eight wins and three draws, the Hungarian side are on an 11-game unbeaten streak at home in Europe's premier competition

Odense will miss left wing Freja Cohrt and backs Lois Abbingh and Larissa Nüsser, but Hungarian left back Nóemi Háfra will make her debut for the Danish side

after a 36:25 loss in the Danish Super Cup against Esbjerg, Odense have won four games in the domestic league and the Danish Cup by an average of 13 goals

this is FTC's eighth consecutive season in Europe's top competition, while Odense will play in the EHF Champions League Women for the third time in a row and the fourth overall

FTC centre back Zita Szucsánszki said: "I am expecting an exciting match against Odense, they have amazing players, but I hope we will be celebrating after the final whistle."

MOTW: Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)

Saturday 10 September, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

the reigning champions will host Brest Bretagne Handball in a rematch of the 2021 final, when Vipers secured their first-ever title in the EHF Champions League Women with a 34:28 win

right back Anna Vyakhireva, one of the high-profile transfers before the new season, will make her debut for the Norwegian side

this season, Vipers can become only the second team to win the EHF Champions League Women title three times in a row, after Györi Audi ETO KC

the French side had their woes in away games in the previous season, losing six games, drawing one and only winning two in Europe's top competition

if Vipers win, they will become only the 18th team to reach the milestone of 40 wins in the EHF Champions League Women

DHK Banik Most (CZE) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)

Sunday 11 September, 14:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

Bietigheim won all of their games in all competitions in the previous season, including in the EHF European League Women, where they claimed their first piece of European silverware

the fifth goal scored by Bietigheim in this match will be their 1000th in the competition – after 41 games played

Most make their comeback to Europe's top competition after three seasons away. When they last played in the group phase, Most only won one game from six played and did not qualify for the next phase

the German champions started the season with two wins in their first two games: 38:26 against Oldenburg in the German Super Cup and 36:15 against Zwickau in the Bundesliga

Bietigheim have won only seven of their 40 games played in the EHF Champions League Women. Their winning percentage of 17.5 per cent is the lowest of any team that has reached this number of games

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO)

Sunday 11 September, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV