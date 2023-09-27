First defeats for PSG and Aalborg, biggest ever win for Magdeburg

• like in the 2023 semi-final at Cologne, Industria Kielce beat Paris Saint-Germain in a thrilling MOTW

• a brilliant defensive performance paved the way for THW Kiel's third win in the same number of matches, although beating Eurofarm Pelister on their ground was anything but easy

• after their close defeats against Paris Saint-Germain and THW Kiel, Pick Szeged shone against Aalborg, thanks to overall top scorer Mario Sostaric

• Kiel are two points ahead of the trio Kielce, Aalborg and PSG in the table of group A now

• in group B, defending champions Magdeburg took their first win of the season, at the same time their biggest in their Champions League history – after an early 10:1 run against Celje