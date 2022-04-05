20:20

RESULTS

Sävehof 34:28 (60:60) Kadetten (Kadetten through on away goals)

Benfica 36:30 (70:68) Toulouse (Benfica through)

Plock 28:28 (59:56) Lemgo (Plock through)

Pelister 22:21 (47:51) Nexe (Nexe through)

GOG 31:33 (63:59) Irun (GOG through)

Füchse 30:33 (54:58) Nantes (Nantes though)

20:16

Drama all the way in Sweden we have finished 60:60 after 120 minutes handball between Sävehof & Kadetten Schaffhausen and it will be the Swiss side that goes through after more away goals (having scored 28 tonight and Sävehof 26 in the first leg)

20:12

A huge night is right! The boys in red have turned their tie right around at home in Portugal. After being down by four after the first leg they fought back and with a MASSIVE 14 goals from Petar Djordjic they are now +2 overall...

A huge goal on a huge night for Petar Djordjic and @slbenfica_en! ✈️#ehfel pic.twitter.com/HESJ4PHHQy — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) April 5, 2022

20:06

And we are level in Sweden as Sävehof have mounted an epic comeback. Ellefsen a Skioagotu showing us why he is the next big thing with seven goals; Karlsson is also on seven for the Swedish side.

Their first-leg lead is under pressure but @kadettensh's Jonas Schelker isn't feeling it! 💥#ehfel pic.twitter.com/YIKHYS6MzM — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) April 5, 2022

20:03

Don't look away! Just like that and we are back level at 25:25 in Berlin and not it's a timeout for the hosts. Monar with two and Balaguer with one brings us back level and now it is HBC going to the quarters! You gotta love handball...

20:00

So many big games and so little time! We are level again in Poland for Plock vs Lemgo, so it is still +3 for the Polish side. If Lemgo fail today it will be also the last international match for Swedish international Jonathan Carlsbogard, who will leave in the summer.

Tim Suton doing his level best to keep @tbvlemgolippe's #ehfel hopes alive with 6 goals so far tonight! pic.twitter.com/68gRdjOhO4 — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) April 5, 2022

19:58

The crowd in Berlin are on their feet! Holm and Marsenic net to give the Foxes a 25:22 lead and a +2 on agg. Are Füchse heading to the quarters?

19:51

Sävehof have pulled it back to just one goal overall thanks to an epic 40 minutes of handball. Kadetten will be shaking after having dropped a six-goal lead from the first leg. Sebastian Karlsson is having a huge day with his six goals.

19:49

Paul Drux just made a lovely bit of space for Fabian Wiede. A switch you would see taught at underage handball but the simple things, done well, are best. Wiede almost took the net off the goal, that's +2 for Berlin (+1 overall).

19:39

A real throwback from the big man!





It has been a while but big Igor Vori still knows how to find the back of the net 🎯@FuechseBerlin #ehfel pic.twitter.com/poiWthsmgA — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) April 5, 2022

19:23

HALF-TIME SCORES

Sävehof 19:15 Kadetten (Kadetten +2)

Benfica 17:15 Toulouse (Toulouse +2)

Plock 12:13 Lippe (Plock +2)

Pelister vs Nexe (Nexe +3)

GOG 20:12 Irun (GOG + 10)

Füchse 15:14 Nantes (Level)

Bertram Obling's saves for @IK_Savehof have laid the foundation for their big comeback attempt against @kadettensh! #ehfel pic.twitter.com/f68OKLoM03 — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) April 5, 2022

19:08

If there is one man for the big nights in Europe...

19:00

Meanwhile, Lemgo mean business in Poland. They are up 7:5 against Plock and now only trail by one on agg.



Bjarki Mar Elisson doesn't want this to be his last game in Europe for the Lemgo boys, he is on four goals already for the German side. Elisson will join EHF Champions League side Telekom Veszprém next season.

18:53

We are off! And 41-year-old Igor Vori nets his first goal in a European cup competition in four years. Füchse Berlin 2:2 HBC Nantes.

18:44

Heads-up: Should there be a draw over the two legs we will go straight to a seven-meter shootout.

18:42

We will of course be keeping an eye on all of tonight's matches but for the blog we will be mainly keeping a closer eye on Füchse vs Nantes and Plock vs Lemgo. Should anything major start kicking off elsewhere, I will be bringing it to you - no worries!

18:35

We are just 10 minutes away from throw-off and we are pumped for what's to come. Don't forget that the goal difference for this first bunch of matches means...



+6 Sävehof vs Kadetten (26:32)

+4 Benfica vs Toulouse (34:38)

+3 Plock vs Lippe (31:28) & Pelister vs Nexe (26:29)

+2 GOG vs Irun (30:28)

+1 Füchse vs Nantes (24:25)