EHF EURO 2022: 0 debutants, 6 former winners, 65 matches

0 of the 24 participants are debutants.

0 player was EHF EURO top scorer more than once.

1 host nation in 14 EHF EURO tournaments so far has won gold: Sweden in 2002; four hosts made it to the final but lost: Spain (1996), Slovenia (2004), Serbia (2012), and Denmark (2014).

1 coach has won gold with a foreign country: Dagur Sigurdsson from Iceland steered Germany to gold in 2016.

1 coach has won the EHF EURO with women’s (1994, 1996) and with men’s teams (2008, 2012): Denmark’s Ulrik Wilbek

1 coach has won the EHF EURO four times: Bengt Johansson (Sweden/1994, 1998, 2000 and 2002); next in line is Claude Onesta (France/2006, 2010, 2014).

1 EHF EURO top scorer only won the gold at the same tournament: Lars Christiansen (Denmark/2008).

2 hosts for an EHF EURO is a novelty: the 2020 edition had three (Norway, Sweden, and Austria) but between 1994 and 2018 the event always took place within one country.

2 coaches can become the first to win the EHF EURO as player and as coach: France coach Guillaume Gille won playing for France; Slovenian head coach Ljubomir Vranjes won playing for Sweden.

2 teams have won EHF EURO gold in consecutive tournaments: Sweden (1998, 2000, 2002) and Spain (2018, 2020).

2 players have been MVP more than once: Croatia’s Ivano Balic (2004, 2006) and France’s Nikola Karabatic (2008, 2014).

2 arenas have just opened in the month before the EHF EURO 2022: in Budapest and Szeged.

2 teams per group will proceed from the preliminary round to the main round, carried out in Budapest and Bratislava.

3 nations have taken part in all EHF EURO final tournaments since 1994: Spain, Croatia, and France.

3 countries have won the full set of medals (gold, silver, bronze): Germany, Denmark, and Spain.

3 teams that top the ranking after the EHF EURO will qualify directly for the 2024 edition in Germany.

3 times a Czech player was EHF EURO top scorer: Jan Filip (1998), Filip Jicha (2010), and Ondrej Zdrahala (2018).

3 times the MVP came from the team that won gold: Magnus Andersson (Sweden/1994), Magnus Wislander (Sweden/2002), and Nikola Karabatic (France/2014).

4 EHF EURO 2022 participants remained unbeaten in qualification: Sweden, Germany, Serbia, and Russia; Sweden and Germany didn’t even drop a point.

4 teams qualified as the best third-ranked teams from the groups of the EHF EURO Qualifiers: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland, Lithuania, and Ukraine.

4 titles is the record set by Sweden (1994, 1998, 2000, 2002), ahead of France, who have three (2006, 2010 and 2014).

4 times Spain lost a final (1996, 1998, 2006, 2016) before finally winning their first trophy in 2018; Croatia have lost all three finals they appeared in (2008, 2010, 2020).

5 Swedish players are the only ones with four titles: Ola Lindgren, Staffan Olsson, Stefan Lövgren, Magnus Wislander, and Martin Frandesjö. France’s Nikola Karabatic can win his fourth title in 2022.

5 venues host the EHF EURO 2022: Budapest, Szeged and Debrecen in Hungary, and Bratislava and Kosice in Slovakia.

6 nations have won gold in the previous 14 EHF EURO tournaments: Sweden (4), France (3), Spain, Denmark, Germany (2 each), and Russia.

7 different coaches have won gold: Bengt Johansson (SWE/4), Claude Onesta (FRA/3), Ulrik Wilbek (DEN/2), Jordi Ribera (ESP/2), Vladimir Maximov (RUS), Heiner Brand (GER), Dagur Sigurdsson (ISL/GER).

8 medals have been won by Spain; next are Denmark and Croatia with six medals each.

12 different nations have won medals: Sweden, France, Spain, Denmark, Germany, Russia, Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, Yugoslavia, Norway, and Iceland.

18 referee pairs have been nominated for the Men’s EHF EURO 2022.

20 matches is the winning streak of Germany in the EHF EURO Qualifiers.

22 of the 24 EHF EURO 2022 participants also played at the 2020 edition; Lithuania and Slovakia are replacing Latvia and Switzerland.

24 is the number of participants for the second time after 2020, when the number of teams was raised from previously 16.

63 matches played at EHF EURO final tournaments since 2004 makes Nikola Karabatic the No. 1 in this ranking.

65 matches will be played at EHF EURO 2022: 36 in the six groups of the preliminary round, 24 in the main round, two in the semi-finals, the 5/6 placement match, the bronze medal match, and the final.

65 goals scored by a single player is the record, set by Norway’s Sander Sagosen in 2020; the previous record was 61 by North Macedonia’s Kiril Lazarov in 2012.

288 goals at 11 straight EHF EURO events from 2000 to 2020 makes Iceland’s Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson the all-time top scorer, ahead of France’s Nikola Karabatic with 264 goals.