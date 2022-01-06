Last 16 opens with double-headers in Iceland and Spain

The Last 16 of the EHF European Cup Women 2021/22 will throw off with seven matches this weekend: three first-leg encounters and two double-headers.

That means that two quarter-finals will already be confirmed on Sunday.

defending champions Costa del Sol Malaga, who beat H.V. Quintus in the previous round, face Dutch opposition again as they will host JuRo Unirek VZV twice; the matches take place on Friday and Sunday in Spain

the other double-header of the weekend will be played in Iceland, where IBV Vestmannaeyjar take on Czech side Sokol Pisek on Saturday and Sunday

on Saturday, Turkey's Izmir BSB SK will host two-time EHF Challenge Cup winners Rocasa Gran Canaria from Spain in a first-leg match

on the same day, SSV Brixen Südtirol from Italy will welcome Ukrainian side HC Galychanka Lviv

Spain has three teams in the Last 16, more than any other nation; while Malaga and Rocasa play this weekend, Visitelche.com BM Elche will host Maccabi Arazim Ramat gan from Israel twice next week

H71 looking for more surprises

Faroe Islands’ H71, who are playing their first season in a European club competition, have become a revelation of the tournament. They already eliminated WHC Cair-Skopje (MKD) and SPONO Eagles (SUI) on their way to the Last 16.

Now the Faroese side are up for another task, playing former Challenge Cup winners ZRK Naisa Nis. The Serbian team lifted the trophy of Europe’s third-tier competition in 2007. The first leg is scheduled for Sunday in Nis.