The draw starts at 17:45 hrs CEST at the MERKUR Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany, in the same venue which will host the opening matches on 10 January in front of up to 50,000 fans on 10 January.

The draw is streamed live on the Home of Handball Youtube channel (geo-blocking may apply) and will furthermore be shown by several TV stations across Europe.

The 24 teams qualified have been seeded in four pots of six teams based on the results of the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers and the ranking of the EHF EURO 2022.

Pot 1: Sweden, Spain, Denmark, France, Norway, Iceland

Pot 2: Germany, Netherlands, Slovenia, Hungary, Portugal, Austria

Pot 3: Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland, Czech Republic, Serbia, North Macedonia

Pot 4: Switzerland, Romania, Montenegro, Greece, Georgia, Faroe Islands

At the draw, these 24 teams will be drawn to six groups of four for the preliminary round. Germany have already been seeded in group A which will start the tournament in Düsseldorf (opening match) and Berlin.

Croatia are seeded in group B in Mannheim; Iceland start their campaign in group C in Munich. Norway have been placed already in group D in Berlin; EHF EURO 2022 champions Sweden head group E in Mannheim and world champions Denmark group F in Munich. The first two teams of each group qualify for the main round.

Hamburg and Cologne will be the main round venues, with Cologne’s LANXESS arena hosting the final weekend of the competition.

The Men’s EHF EURO 2024 runs from 10 to 28 January.

The full draw procedure is also available for download.

List of broadcasting channels per country (live coverage only) (geo-restrictions may apply).