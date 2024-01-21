EHF EURO 2024 Qualitative Analysis to present new trends in the sport

As the data mined from the matches played at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 is vast, the EHF expert group is already working on the Qualitative analysis of the competition. The full analysis will be available after the tournament’s conclusion, with every piece of data taken into consideration for a better understanding of the game.

Among the findings set to emerge from the analysis this year is a focus on age. A number of young stars have emerged on the big stage this year: 15 of the 24 teams at the EHF EURO 2024 had, on average, 1.6 players aged 21 years old or younger in their rosters. Moreover, there is a clear uptick in younger players featuring in the competition, as an average of 3.8 players aged between 21 and 23 years old were in the squads, from 3.1 players at the EHF EURO 2022.

The Faroe Islands, in particular, had some excellent young talent in their squad. A pair of 21-year-olds, right wing Hákun West av Teigum and centre back Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu, scored 23 goals each in the preliminary round, making the top 10 in the top goal scorer standings, while the top goal scorer of the M18 EHF EURO 2022, 18-year-old Óli Mittún, also shone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EHF EURO (@ehfeuro)

Another young stalwart, the top goal scorer of the M20 EHF EURO 2022, Francisco Costa, also impressed in his debut at the senior EHF EURO. Costa scored 21 goals in the first five rounds, helping Portugal contend for a place in the semi-finals in group II, at only 18 years of age.

The Qualitative Analysis of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 will also focus on the latest trends in attack and defence, as the new rules enforced in handball from June 2022 have created new tendencies, especially in the fast throw-offs.

The attacks have been getting faster and faster, with an excellent rhythm, especially as teams are now focusing more and more on putting the ball faster into play after conceding a goal. This has seen an uptick in the number of goals scored, from an average of 54.34 goals per match at the EHF EURO 2020 and 55.89 goals per match at the EHF EURO 2022, to a whooping 57.38 goals per match midway through the main round of the EHF EURO 2024.

Coaches have been also focusing on creating better opportunities for their players, as the play shifted from shooting from nine or 10 metres to bringing the ball closer to the goal for shots. This has made one-on-one situations between attackers and defenders more and more significant at the EHF EURO 2024.

The rhythm has also become faster; 18 of the first 48 matches in the competition saw at least 60 goals scored, with the highest-scoring match being the main round clash between France and Iceland, with 71 goals scored.

The Qualitative Analysis of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 will be presented after the end of the competition and will underline the most interesting trends in handball, presenting and interpreting data in an unique way.

Photo © Kolektiff Images