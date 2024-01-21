First module of Master Coach Course 2024 completed in Hamburg

On Thursday, after analysis presentations, physiologist Jesper Bencke gave an overview of injury prevention both on the court and physical training in the gym, while the day closed with another set of important psychology courses. In the next two days, before the last day on Sunday, the coaches had more live match analysis and learned about how to implement all the learned things into the real world.

Spanish coach Dani Gordo gave his insight on coaching philosophy, match reviews and game preparation before the participants had a chance to gave their opinion on different aspects of the game at the round table with Dani Gordo and Zoltan Marczinka. Hungarian handball professional Marczinka also talked with coaches about the difference between coaching female and male handball players and helped the group to choose a topic for the final thesis and how to set the framework while doing the integral part of the EHF Master Coach Course.

On Sunday, the first module was completed with Dani Gordo's session on the applicability of the defensive game model and the closing words from EHF Master Coach Course leaders João Pedro Monteiro (Educational Path & Sport Management), Eva Reihofer (Assistance and Administration) and Noemi Szecsenyi (Grassroots Coordinator).

“I am proud of having 13 different nationalities, bringing the cultural diversity to the course making the exchange and sharing of the ideas more enjoyable. I am also happy that the number of female coaches is one of the highest in recent years and I hope this will give empowerment to other female coaches to take the next step in their careers,” says Monteiro.

Péter Gulyás said: “Fantastic organisation - how they built the modules and what is necessary for the coaches. We got a lot of knowledge after one week and I can say that I will be a better coach after this. We got a lot of information, we shared a lot of different opinions and finally, the group work was amazing. It was kind of a building one team and we touched on many topics. After each lecture, we talked about the situations and I believe everyone got more experience from the conversations we had.”

“I enjoyed it here. Everything I have learned here will help me to become a better coach and improve my knowledge. I have the experience of being a former professional player, but not so much experience as a coach. What I heard and saw here, I loved it. Our group was amazing and for me, it was a privilege to be a part of it. I can't wait for the second module to learn more,” added Neli Ardean Elisei.

The second module will take place in Celje, Slovenia during the M20 EHF EURO from 8 to 13 July 2024, while the last on-site module will be at the Women's EHF EURO 2024 in Vienna, Austria from 2 to 8 December 2024.