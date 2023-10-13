EHF EURO Cup brings Patricia Kovács back to her roots

The Women’s EHF EURO Cup is held for the second time in the build-up to a European Championship. In the first edition, before EHF EURO 2022, Norway came out as the winners; in the current edition, Norway take part again and meet the EHF EURO 2024 co-hosts Austria, Hungary, and Switzerland.

After they lost in the midweek round 1 against Switzerland (33:27), Austria take on Hungary in round 2 on Sunday (live on EHFTV at 17:00 CEST) in Schwechat.

One Austrian player especially looking forward to this match is centre back Patricia Kovács, who has Hungarian roots. Her parents are from Hungary.

“Unfortunately, we never had our best matches against Hungary, so I hope we can change it now,” the 27-year-old Kovács says.

There is more that connects Kovács with Hungary than the country of birth of her parents: she played for two Hungarian club teams in the past – for one season (2017/18) at Vác and for three (2020-23) at Mosonmagyaróvár. The time in-between she spent at Metzingen in Germany.

“Of course, I know many players of the Hungarian team. Either I played for the same clubs, or we duelled in the league,” says Kovács, who returned to her home club Hypo Niederösterreich this summer after six years abroad.

“I wanted to start my business career parallel to handball; this is impossible in Hungary, where you are a 100% professional player,” says Kovács, who started to work in the risk management department of a bank in Vienna this summer. “But playing abroad in Hungary and Germany was highly important for my development on and off the court.”