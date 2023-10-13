Székely: “Tatabánya are back – and stronger than ever”

FTC, Balatonfüred, Csurgó, Tatabánya, Veszprém, Porto, and Pelister: Seven different clubs in 15 years, yet Márton Székely’s return to Tatabánya in 2022 was special, three years after his departure from the club.

“Tatabánya is my home. They welcomed me very warmly in 2016 and since then I feel that this place is unique,” the Hungarian international says. “Not just because I met my wife here, but because the fans and the city itself provide the perfect environment for me. As a goalkeeper, if you have a superb mindset, you can stop anybody.”

Székely’s previous stint with Tatabánya lasted for three seasons and ended with his move to Veszprém.

“You do not say ‘no’ to one of Hungary’s biggest clubs. Later, Porto and Bitola were both huge challenges; I needed playing time and wanted to prove that I was still ready,” Székely says.

“During that period, my family was at home. This is why Tatabánya is more important to me than any other club. I have got a lot of love from the city and I want to return as much as possible.”