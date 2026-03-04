17:41

While we see a new coach for Spain tonight, the same applies to Serbia, where Sandra Kolakovic has taken over Jose Ignacio Prades. However, really "new" is Kolakovic not, as she returns to the helm 20 years after her first tenure.

The coach for Serbia's opponents Sweden, of course, is Tomas Axnér, who has brought a whole range of fresh names to his squad for tonight's match, including Stina Littorin, Emma Olsson, Stina Wiksfors, Matilda Forsberg, Isabel van Kerkvoorde and Charité Mumbongo.

17:32

The other two matches starting at 18:00 CET also feature the unbeaten teams of their respective groups: Slovenia vs Germany in group 3 and Serbia vs Sweden in group 5.

While no team can mathematically secure qualification for the EHF EURO final tournament in round 3, it is without doubt that these matches give a strong indication of the teams that might book their tickets soon.

Still riding on high waves after the silver medal won at their home IHF World Championship last December, Germany are out to further strengthen their good track record against Slovenia. Germany won six of their eight encounters so far, but Slovenia won when they clashed the EHF EURO in as recent as 2022.

17:14

Austria and Spain have an interesting head-to-head history. They played each other 10 times in the past, with Spain leading Austria by six wins against three, while the drew once.

Why "interesting"?

Because the three wins from Austria came in their first three duels — in 1981, 1986, and at the 1992 Olympics. Since then, that means: since almost 34 years, Austria have not beaten Spain again.

Will that change tonight? One huge advantage for Austria is the return from injuries of two of their most prolific goal scorers: Katarina Pandza and Johanna Reichert (pictured below).

17:03

Let's first look forward to our Highlight Match today, Austria vs Spain at 18:00 CET. Both teams had a flawless start into the qualifiers with wins over Israel and Greece in round 1 and 2 last autumn.

Tonight's match marks the debut for new Spain coach Joaquín Rocamora, who has taken over from Ambros Martín. His counterpart on Austrian side is Monique Tijsterman, the Dutch coach who is meanwhile full-time working for the Austrian handball federation.

So, how well do you know Monique Tijsterman? Take our Highligt Match quiz and find out how many of the 10 questions you can answer correctly: