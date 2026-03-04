LIVE BLOG: Austria lead Spain at half-time; Germany challenged by Slovenia

LIVE BLOG: Austria lead Spain at half-time; Germany challenged by Slovenia

EHF / Eric Willemsen
04 March 2026, 16:30

The road to the Women's EHF EURO 2026 continues with the midweek round 3 of the qualifiers. The schedule on Wednesday includes six matches across four groups, with the remaining matches to be played on Thursday. Also, the EHF EURO Cup, with the five host nations and title holders Norway, resumes with round 3 on Wednesday and Thursday.

Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers

 

Wednesday 4 March

Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers, round 3

17:41

While we see a new coach for Spain tonight, the same applies to Serbia, where Sandra Kolakovic has taken over Jose Ignacio Prades. However, really "new" is Kolakovic not, as she returns to the helm 20 years after her first tenure.

The coach for Serbia's opponents Sweden, of course, is Tomas Axnér, who has brought a whole range of fresh names to his squad for tonight's match, including Stina Littorin, Emma Olsson, Stina Wiksfors, Matilda Forsberg, Isabel van Kerkvoorde and Charité Mumbongo.

17:32

The other two matches starting at 18:00 CET also feature the unbeaten teams of their respective groups: Slovenia vs Germany in group 3 and Serbia vs Sweden in group 5.

While no team can mathematically secure qualification for the EHF EURO final tournament in round 3, it is without doubt that these matches give a strong indication of the teams that might book their tickets soon.

Still riding on high waves after the silver medal won at their home IHF World Championship last December, Germany are out to further strengthen their good track record against Slovenia. Germany won six of their eight encounters so far, but Slovenia won when they clashed the EHF EURO in as recent as 2022.

17:14

Austria and Spain have an interesting head-to-head history. They played each other 10 times in the past, with Spain leading Austria by six wins against three, while the drew once.

Why "interesting"?

Because the three wins from Austria came in their first three duels — in 1981, 1986, and at the 1992 Olympics. Since then, that means: since almost 34 years, Austria have not beaten Spain again.

Will that change tonight? One huge advantage for Austria is the return from injuries of two of their most prolific goal scorers: Katarina Pandza and Johanna Reichert (pictured below).

17:03

Let's first look forward to our Highlight Match today, Austria vs Spain at 18:00 CET. Both teams had a flawless start into the qualifiers with wins over Israel and Greece in round 1 and 2 last autumn.

Tonight's match marks the debut for new Spain coach Joaquín Rocamora, who has taken over from Ambros Martín. His counterpart on Austrian side is Monique Tijsterman, the Dutch coach who is meanwhile full-time working for the Austrian handball federation.

So, how well do you know Monique Tijsterman? Take our Highligt Match quiz and find out how many of the 10 questions you can answer correctly:

16:47

If you wonder why have just 11 and not 12 matches in round 3 — and also in round 4 this upcoming weekend: Due to the current geopolitical situation, the EHF has decided to cancel the two qualifiers between Israel and Greece in group 6:

Considering the very uncertain preview for the next days and in the interest of safeguarding the well-being of all parties the EHF decided that the two matches between Israel and Greece in the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers are called off and postponed until further notice.

Here you can read the full statement from the EHF on this decision.

16:38

We will be focusing on the EHF EURO Qualifiers in this live blog, but today's action starts in just over 20 minutes in Kastamonu Merkez, where EURO co-hosts Türkiye and Czechia meet in an EHF EURO Cup match.

The first qualifiers in round 3 throw off at 18:00 CET; among the trio of games then is our Highlight Match for today, between Austria and Spain. More on that soon!

16:30

Good afternoon and a very warm welcome to the live blog for the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers!

We continue our long road to the final tournament in Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia and Türkiye in December 2026 with round 3 of qualifiers.

We have 11 exciting matches coming up on Wednesday and Thursday; in this live blog we focus on the six matches scheduled for Wedneday.

Read here in the preview what awaits us this afternoon and evening:

