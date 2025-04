The trophy of the EHF European Cup Men 2024/25 season will go to Southeast Europe for sure, as clubs of two neighbouring countries are going head-to-head in the competition's showpiece event.

AEK Athens HC aim for their second European title, four years after they won the inaugural EHF European Cup trophy in 2021. That triumph came three years after the Greek side enjoyed their first EHF club final experience, when they came runners-up in the Challenge Cup.

Playing a European final, though, means entering uncharted waters for HC Alkaloid. The Macedonian side only made their European debut last season — in the group phase of the EHF European League. So, 2024/25 has already become the Skopje-based club's best international campaign to date.

The exact playing date and throw-off time of each leg of the final will be announced in due time.

photo © Anze Malovrh / kolektiff