How to follow the EHF Finals Women 2025 in Graz

Be there in Graz

Surely the best way to follow all the action is to be there in person? And it is not too late to do so! Purchase a ticket today and attend the EHF Finals Women 2025 at Raiffeisen Sportpark this weekend.

Weekend tickets allowing admittance for both the semi-finals on Saturday and third-place match and final on Sunday are still available, as are day tickets for either Saturday's or Sunday's matches.

Click the flyer below for further information and to purchase your tickets, but with limited availability you must be quick to avoid disappointment.

EHFTV and video streaming

As usual, EHF's own platform EHFTV will be streaming the matches live and on demand with English commentary, though geo-restrictions will apply in certain regions. See the list of local TV broadcasters below (subject to change).

On the Home of Handball YouTube channel, you are able to enjoy match highlights, the best goals, saves and much more.

Social Media

Watch, comment on and share all the best, most important and most crazy moments from the EHF Finals Women by following the EHF European League social media accounts. Whether you're on Instagram, Facebook, X, or TikTok, our dedicated socials will be bringing fans all the coverage they need and want, including behind-the-scenes and action clips.

Visit the official website

The official EHF European League website ehfel.eurohandball.com offers extensive coverage in the build-up to and throughout the EHF Finals Women. News stories, features, and interviews from all four teams provide you with all the information you need to know ahead of throw-off.

From the countdown to the first semi-final on Saturday, to the post-match analysis and celebrations after the final on Sunday, the dedicated live blog on eurohandball.com will keep track of every twist and turn on what is sure to be a dramatic weekend, keeping you constantly updated with every bit of the action.

Flash quotes from players and coaches after all four matches will be available shortly after full-time, so you get to hear the immediate reactions, thoughts and emotions of those in the thick of the action.

Every match has its own dedicated page with live statistics and in-depth coverage for every team and every player, keeping fans in the know, beginning with the semi-finals between HSG Blomberg-Lippe and Ikast Håndbold and Thüringer HC and JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball.

Illustrated match reviews summarising all the action will be available within minutes of the final whistles.

Home of Handball app

The EHF’s dedicated mobile app, Home of Handball, is available on iOS and Android. You can choose your favourite EHF Finals Women team and enable notifications for the EHF European League Women to have all the latest updates of the finals pinged straight to your phone.

The app also includes EHFTV highlights, live scores and all the information you could need on every team at the EHF Finals Women.­