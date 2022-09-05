EHF European Cup Men round 2 draw set for Tuesday

The European Handball Federation will host the draw for round 2 of the EHF European Cup Men 2022/23 on Tuesday 6 September 2022. The draw event will begin at 11am CEST at the EHF Office in Vienna.

While 13 teams still need to progress from the round 1 ties, which will take place on the weekends of 10/11 September and 17/18 September, 51 teams will begin the third-tier competition in round 2. Norwegian club Nærbo IL, winners of the EHF European Cup Men 2021/22, and former EHF European League Men participants RK Gorenje Velenje feature among the 51 directly seeded clubs in Tuesday's draw.

In total, 32 pairings will be drawn for round 2. The 64 teams in round 2 will play the first leg of these ties on 29/30 October before they meet again in the second leg on 5/6 November.

A live stream of Tuesday's draw will be available on the Home of Handball Facebook page and YouTube channel.