The draw for qualification round 2 will determine the 12 pairings for the last qualification round before the EHF European League Men 2022/23 group phase begins in October.

10 teams progressed to qualification round 2 after earning aggregate wins in qualification round 1 last weekend. They will be joined in the draw by the 14 clubs directly seeded for qualification round 2. Former EHF Champions League winners SG Flensburg-Handewitt, Bidasoa Irun and Montpellier HB are among the directly seeded teams set to learn their qualification round 2 opponents on Tuesday.

Tuesday's draw will consist of two pots of 12 teams, and the seeding list for the EHF European League Men has determined the pots for this draw. 12 other teams, including reigning champions SL Benfica and former EHF Cup winners Füchse Berlin, had their places in the group phase confirmed in July.

The playing dates for qualification round 2 are Tuesday 27 September (first leg) and Tuesday 4 October (second leg).

Fans can watch a live stream of the draw on the Home Of Handball Facebook page or via the YouTube channel.

EHF European League Men qualification round 2 draw pots