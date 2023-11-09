Top teams in both groups face off in round 7

The Match of the Week in round 7 of the EHF Champions League Women 2023/24 heads to Ludwigsburg on Saturday, when the second-placed side in group A, SG BBM Bietigheim, face leaders Györi Audi ETO KC, the only unbeaten team in the competition.

In group B, Ikast Handbold host Team Esbjerg on Sunday in an all-Danish battle of the top-two sides, who are both on 10 points coming into the match.