Top teams in both groups face off in round 7
The Match of the Week in round 7 of the EHF Champions League Women 2023/24 heads to Ludwigsburg on Saturday, when the second-placed side in group A, SG BBM Bietigheim, face leaders Györi Audi ETO KC, the only unbeaten team in the competition.
In group B, Ikast Handbold host Team Esbjerg on Sunday in an all-Danish battle of the top-two sides, who are both on 10 points coming into the match.
GROUP A
IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN)
Saturday 11 November, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- Odense are one of the in-form sides in the group, having won four of the last five matches, but hey have only one win in three away matches
- Sävehof are one of the two sides in the competition which lost all six matches so far, with the closest loss coming in the previous round: 29:26 against Györ
- Sävehof goalkeeper Johanna Bundsen has made the largest number of saves in the competition: 76, for a 32.7% saving efficiency
- Odense need 37 goals to hit the 2,000-goal milestone, as the Danish side would become the 21st team to reach it
- both previous matches between the two teams have been won by Odense: 37:31 and 37:24 in the 2021/22 group phase
CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs DVSC Schaeffler (HUN)
Saturday 11 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- after three losses in four matches, CSM bounced back and took a 29:24 win over Buducnost in the previous round
- the Romanian side have lost two home matches this season, one more than in the entire previous season
- DVSC have three wins so far, but all came on their home court; they lost 35:23 against Györ and 33:30 against Odense in their two away matches
- CSM’s top scorer is left back Cristina Neagu, with 32 goals
- the Romanian champions have reached 62 matches in a row without a loss in the domestic league (60 wins, two draws), beating title rivals SCM Ramnicu Valcea on Wednesday: 42:29
Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE)
Saturday 11 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- Brest are still searching for their first home win of the season, having suffered one-goal defeats against both Györ and Odense
- Buducnost’s main issue has been their attack, with the 142 goals scored the lowest number in the competition alongside MKS Zaglebie Lubin in group B
- the Montenegrin side’s away form has been sketchy at best, conceding 23 losses in the past 27 matches over the last three seasons
- Buducnost are only one win shy of becoming the second team in history to win 160 matches in the European premium competition, after 312 matches played
- Brest, who have a two-point advantage over Buducnost in sixth place, won three of the eight mutual matches, Buducnost had two wins, three matches ended in a draw
MOTW: SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)
Saturday 11 November, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- until the previous round, Györ and Bietigheim were the only unbeaten sides in the group, but the German champions conceded a 42:29 loss against Odense
- Györ have the best defence in the competition so far, conceding only 142 goals – 22 less than Bietigheim
- Györ can start the season with seven wins in a row for the fourth time in history
- despite playing 218 matches less than Györ in the EHF Champions League Women, Bietigheim have just eight defeats less than the Hungarian side: 39 compared to 47
- both previous matches between Györ and Bietigheim finished with the Hungarian side as winners, 37:20 and 32:28, in the play-offs of the 2020/21 season
I’m sure we will certainly play a tough, difficult match against Bietigheim. The home court always gives an extra boost to an already strong line-up. Our task will be to play our own game at an even higher level.
GROUP B
FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL)
Saturday 11 November, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- after a shaky start, FTC have bounced back but are still outside the play-offs places
- backs Katrin Klujber and Andrea Lekic have scored 36 goals each and are jointly on the sixth position of the top goal scorer standings, four goals less than leaders Sarah Bouktit and Anna Vyakhireva
- Andrea Lekic is 14 goals shy of becoming only the fourth player to reach the 1,000-goal milestone in the EHF Champions League; she is currently on 986 goals (plus six goals from qualification matches which do not count towards her career total)
- no team has conceded as many goals as Zaglebie this season, as the Polish side is the only team to concede over 200 goals (215)
- FTC sealed a crucial 37:36 win midweek in the Hungarian league against Budaörs to remain
CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)
Sunday 12 November, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- with two wins from six matches, Vipers have their worst start in the EHF Champions League Women since their maiden 2017/18 season, when they were eliminated in the group phase
- Vipers’ right back Anna Vyakhireva is the joint top scorer of the competition this season, having scored 40 goals for the Norwegian side in the first six matches
- the Romanian side will be without left back Sorina Grozav, the team’s top scorer with 21 goals, who is pregnant and will miss the rest of the season
- Vipers’ veteran goalkeeper, Katrine Lunde, has the third largest number of saves so far, 68
- the two sides met in last season’s quarter-finals, where Vipers put an end to Rapid’s unbeaten home streak and won twice: 31:25 in Bucharest and 40:31 at home
We want to continue with the strong team spirit that we showed against Krim. Vipers have a very strong team with some of the best handball players and we have to respect them. They won the last three editions of EHF Champions League. We play at home in front of our supporters and they are really important for us. We have to prepare very well this game, trust in ourselves, and be concentrated for the whole 60 minutes if we want to keep the two points
home.
Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) vs Metz Handball (FRA)
Sunday 12 November, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- the two sides look to be heading in opposite directions, with Metz riding a three-game winning streak and Krim a three-game winless streak
- Metz boast the best attack in the competition so far, both in terms of goals scored (212) and in terms of their efficiency (66%)
- the French champions have the competition’s joint top scorer in their roster, line player Sarah Bouktit, who scored 40 goals in the first six matches
- only one team – Györ (142 goals) – has conceded less goals than Krim with 155, an average of 25.8 per match
- Krim right wing Jovanka Radicevic needs two goals to become the first player in the history of the competition to score 1,100 goals
Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)
Sunday 12 November, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- this will be the second meeting between the two sides this week, after Esbjerg beat Ikast at home in the Danish league: 30:22
- Ikast have now lost three of their last four matches: one each in the domestic league, the Danish Cup (also against Esbjerg), and in the EHF Champions League Women
- Esbjerg have been excellent in the goalkeeping department, with their shot stoppers saving 86 shots for a 33.3% saving efficiency, the second largest number in the competition
- the two sides have met six times in European competitions, with Ikast taking four wins
- however, Esbjerg have won all five matches played this season in various competitions by an average of 9.6 goals per match
