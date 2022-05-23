Jaganjac leaving Nexe on a high

Nexe have become the first team from Croatia to qualify for the final tournament of an EHF club competition, and they are enjoying it: from the match in the first qualification round to the semi-final against defending champions SC Magdeburg on Saturday (live on EHFTV at 16:00 CEST), it has been a thrilling season for them.

“This season is amazing for us. Being part of the EHF Finals and playing the semi-final is a historic success for the club,” Jaganjac said.

“It has been an amazing journey for all of us. This season was very hard. We started early in the competition and almost didn’t qualify for the group phase: we defeated Bjerringbro-Silkeborg on the away goal rule. And now, we are at the final tournament.”

Nexe had been close in the past, playing quarter-finals, but always missing that final step. Under new coach Branko Tamse that has changed this season, with the whole team breathing as one, having the strong will to improve the club even more, and players having full trust from the coaching staff.

The results are visible.

“When I came to Nexe four years ago, I sat down and talked with president Ergovic. We both had a wish for me to progress and improve as a player and they gave me their full trust,” Jaganjac recalled.

“Nexe gave me a lot for my career, and I couldn’t ask for a better environment for a young player to develop. I received more than I expected, and I am very grateful for that.”