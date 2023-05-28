EHF Finals Men 2023 finals quotes

Frisch Auf Göppingen (GER)

Jaka Malus (SLO) — back

On the match:

"Montpellier are a really good team. We had put everything into yesterday’s semi-final and we were disappointed. It was hard to motivate, but we showed character as a team — we played like a team, we stayed to our plan, and in the last 10 minutes we brought it home."

On whether the 'Balkan boys' were the key to the win:

"I do not agree that finally the Balkan connection won the game — Frisch Auf won the game as a whole team. We are one team. Yesterday we lost as a team; today we won as a team."

Markus Baur (GER) — coach

On the match:

"It was not easy for both teams to play today. Regarding this, it was a good match with speed, great goals and excitement. In the last 10 minutes we went ahead up to four goals. This was the difference to win the match. I am happy for my team, it was a very good performance with a good defence, which put a lot of pressure on Montpellier. And we had more saves than yesterday — so the third place is OK. We are happy."

Blaz Blagotinsek (SLO) — line player

On the match:

"It was a special year for me at Göppingen. I fought like I always did. I am really happy for the third place for me, my teammates and of course our fans who came to Flensburg. It was one special game to complete a really hard weekend. We did not have much time to recover. It is hard to play the next day, but today we did a much better game than yesterday."