20230527

EHF Finals Men 2023 finals quotes

28 May 2023, 16:58

Frisch Auf Göppingen (GER)

Jaka Malus (SLO) — back

On the match:

"Montpellier are a really good team. We had put everything into yesterday’s semi-final and we were disappointed. It was hard to motivate, but we showed character as a team — we played like a team, we stayed to our plan, and in the last 10 minutes we brought it home."

On whether the 'Balkan boys' were the key to the win: 

"I do not agree that finally the Balkan connection won the game — Frisch Auf won the game as a whole team. We are one team. Yesterday we lost as a team; today we won as a team." 

Markus Baur (GER) — coach

On the match:

"It was not easy for both teams to play today. Regarding this, it was a good match with speed, great goals and excitement. In the last 10 minutes we went ahead up to four goals. This was the difference to win the match. I am happy for my team, it was a very good performance with a good defence, which put a lot of pressure on Montpellier. And we had more saves than yesterday — so the third place is OK. We are happy."

Blaz Blagotinsek (SLO) — line player

On the match: 

"It was a special year for me at Göppingen. I fought like I always did. I am really happy for the third place for me, my teammates and of course our fans who came to Flensburg. It was one special game to complete a really hard weekend. We did not have much time to recover. It is hard to play the next day, but today we did a much better game than yesterday."

Montpellier HB (FRA)

Patrice Canayer (FRA) — coach

On the match:

"It was a good quality match, which was very even until minute 50. Göppingen were more lucid at the end of the game and scored the crucial goals to pull ahead. It was a difficult week for us, but now we have to continue."

Yanis Lenne (FRA) — wing:

On the match:

"It was the third time we played against them, so we knew how Göppingen will play. Finally some details during the game were decisive."

20240528 BH EURO Blog Day 5 Main 7
Previous Article LIVE BLOG: Germany and Hungary are the European champions
20230527 EHF Euro Finals 6275
Next Article Live blog: Berlin win first EHF European League trophy

Latest news

More News