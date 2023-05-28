LIVE BLOG: Denmark take bronze; Spain lead Portugal for women's bronze
The EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 in Nazaré ends Sunday as the medal matches are played in the afternoon, with Hungary taking on Germany in the men's final and Germany facing Netherlands in the women's final.
- final day of EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 in Nazaré:
- men's bronze medal match: Portugal vs DENMARK 0:2
- 15:00 CEST, women's bronze medal match: Spain vs Portugal
- 16:00 CEST, men's final: Hungary vs Germany
- 17:00 CEST, women's final: Germany vs Netherlands
- check all other matches and results in the men's event and the women's event
- the All-star Team have been revealed for both the men and the women
- join the watch-along on the Home of Handball Twitch channel, which combines the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 with the EHF Finals Men 2023
- get detailed info on all matches in EHF's live ticker and watch all four courts live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply, check the national TV broadcasters)
- follow the tournament on EHF Beach Handball Instagram, with additional coverage on Home of Handball Twitter
- Eric Willemsen reporting from Nazaré; all photos © kolektiff images
Sunday 28 May 2023
Join the watch-along on Twitch!
Covering the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 in Nazaré and the EHF Finals Men 2023 in Flensburg on the Home of Handball Twitch channel.
15:31
The hosts can still earn their first ever Beach Handball EURO medal! The women's team draws level with Spain, winning the second set 18:12 and taking this bronze medal match into a shootout.
15:18
Meanwhile on court 1, Spain have won the first set against hosts Portugal in the women's bronze medal match (19:18) in Asun Batista's first match as freshly crowned MVP of this EURO.
14:52
You have probably noticed it already: we are live on Twitch again! This time not with the Sunset Show – would be a but early for that... – but with a watch-along. Apart from the EURO here in Nazaré, there is also the final day of the EHF Finals Men 2023 in Flensburg.
The show is hosted by Bengt Kunkel (moderator) and Arnor Gunnarsson (Bergischer HC) and you can expect guests like Alex Kulesh, Márcio Menino and Emma Friis.
14:46
Denmark win their third straight medal, adding bronze to the two golds. Let's hear from Nikolaj Mogensen:
It was a tough match. It is always hard playing against the home team. I am just so happy we got the bronze medal.
14:34
Denmark have got their medal! It is bronze for the Scandanivian side, who overcome strong resistance from the hosts Portugal, whose fourth place is still their best ever.
14:19
+++ BREAKING NEWS +++
The All-star Teams have been revealed! Well over 4,000 fans (!) took part in the online vote, which ended just a quarter of an hour ago with the following result:
MEN:
- Goalkeeper: Moritz Ebert (GER)
- Defender: Francisco Santos (POR)
- MVP: Gabriel Conceição (POR)
WOMEN:
- Goalkeeper: Ditte Folden Vind (DEN)
- Defender: Catarina Oliveira (POR)
- MVP: María Asunción Batista Portero (ESP)
Read all about it here:
14:16
Denmark take the opening set in what has already become a thriller against Portugal. Martin Vilstrup nets a penalty for the golden goal: 24:22.
14:00
Crunch time at the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 starts here and now!
The two-time titleholders from Denmark won't get the men's gold again this year, but won't have to leave empty-handed – if they beat Portugal in the bronze medal match.
Join us on for live coverage on EHFTV! (Geo-restrictions apply in certain regions.)
13:50
Before he head into the medal matches in 10 minutes time: Earlier we mentioned the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 serving as qualification for the 2024 IHF Beach Handball World Championships – at a venue yet to be confirmed.
Based on the results from 2022, the IHF has allocated Europe five spots in the men's, and six in the women's event, plus Croatia's men and Germany's women as the defending champions.
So, the qualified teams currently are:
- MEN: Croatia (champions), Hungary, Germany, Portugal, Denmark, Spain (top 5 Beach Handball EURO)
- WOMEN: Germany (champions), Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Norway, Greece, Denmark (top 7 Beach Handball EURO, since Germany are in the top 6)
12:31
Norway finish in fifth place in the women's event! They beat Greece 2:0.
Denmark – the 2019 champions and 2021 runners-up – settle for seventh place, beating Croatia 2:0 to punch their ticket to the European Games. So, while the men's team of Croatia just snatched the last ticket to the European Games, the women's team just misses out.
11:51
Just to give you an idea how close these championships are: France and Netherlands both won two of their three matches in the preliminary round and were just unlucky to miss out on the main round and a top eight finish.
This morning, they played on court 3 in the 13/14 placement match. France won 2:1.
11:42
Croatia secure their place at the European Games! As reigning world and The World Games champions, they obviously hoped for much more than seventh place, but that is where they finish following their 2:0 win over Ukraine this morning.
And Spain, disappointed to lose their quarter-final against Portugal that kept them out of the medal matches, at least finish in fifth, beating Norway 2:0 in the first match on court 1 today.
11:13
Every day of this Beach Handball EURO has been full of highlights – and Saturday has been no exception:
10:48
Of course, all eyes are on the medal matches this afternoon, but that doesn't mean there is nothing at stake in the morning.
The top five of the men's event and the top six of the women's event qualify for the 2024 IHF Beach Handball World Championships.
And in the men's 7/8 placement match, for instance, Ukraine are taking on Croatia and the winners will be the last team to grab a ticket for the European Games in Tarnów next month, as the top 7 of the Beach Handball EURO and hosts Poland will make up the field for that event (which was also the reason this EURO had to be staged as early as May this time...)
10:40
Bom dia from Nazaré, unfortunately for the last time.
Welcome to the live blog for the fifth and last day of the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023. We are going to find out the final ranking for all 32 teams that have pleased us over this week here on the Portuguese coast.
The medal matches start at 14:00 CEST, but before that, make sure to cast your vote for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 All-star Teams as voting closes at 14:00 CEST.
As usual, let's start with a look back at the Top 5 Plays from yesterday: