11:42

Croatia secure their place at the European Games! As reigning world and The World Games champions, they obviously hoped for much more than seventh place, but that is where they finish following their 2:0 win over Ukraine this morning.

And Spain, disappointed to lose their quarter-final against Portugal that kept them out of the medal matches, at least finish in fifth, beating Norway 2:0 in the first match on court 1 today.

11:13

Every day of this Beach Handball EURO has been full of highlights – and Saturday has been no exception:

10:48

Of course, all eyes are on the medal matches this afternoon, but that doesn't mean there is nothing at stake in the morning.

The top five of the men's event and the top six of the women's event qualify for the 2024 IHF Beach Handball World Championships.

And in the men's 7/8 placement match, for instance, Ukraine are taking on Croatia and the winners will be the last team to grab a ticket for the European Games in Tarnów next month, as the top 7 of the Beach Handball EURO and hosts Poland will make up the field for that event (which was also the reason this EURO had to be staged as early as May this time...)

10:40

Bom dia from Nazaré, unfortunately for the last time.

Welcome to the live blog for the fifth and last day of the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023. We are going to find out the final ranking for all 32 teams that have pleased us over this week here on the Portuguese coast.

The medal matches start at 14:00 CEST, but before that, make sure to cast your vote for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 All-star Teams as voting closes at 14:00 CEST.

As usual, let's start with a look back at the Top 5 Plays from yesterday: