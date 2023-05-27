EHF Finals Men 2023 semi-final quotes

Füchse Berlin (GER)

Jaron Siewert (GER) — coach

On the match:

“I agree with Patrice that after the first half the result was better than we played. It was the best result we could get out of the half. We did not put pressure on the defence. In the second half we started very good, had good saves and pulled ahead by five, six goals. I am happy that we won this difficult match. Montpellier is one the best teams in this competition. This semi-final could have been the final.”

On their support:

“Thanks to our fans, it was like a home match for us. It is amazing how many people came here and pushed us to the limit, but our business is not finished: We have to win tomorrow to make the weekend a great one.”

Mathias Gidsel (DEN) — right back

On the support:

“We were happy that so many people came from Berlin to Flensburg. We are always pleased and happy for this support, as almost 9,000 come to our home games.”

On the match:

“We had a completely different energy in the second half. We were running fast breaks — this was decisive. Montpellier played an amazing season and have shown today how strong they are. I am proud of my team and our fans and happy for them that they can see us in the final.”

On the preparation for the final:

“We need to calm down a bit, get back to our hotel as fast as possible to the get the legs up and start preparing, then it is up to the coaches to prepare us well.”

Dejan Milosavljev (SRB) — goalkeeper

On his performance:

“My performance was only one per cent of this victory — 99 percent was from the team. My defence really helped me to save. In the second half, we made a perfect job in defence and attack. This was the reason for the victory.”

On what the coaches said in the half-time break:

“The coach told us that everything is good, that we shall just continue fighting and put pressure on Montpellier. Our goalkeeper coach Dejan Peric gave me some important tips, which helped me a lot.”

On the final:

“This is my second final in the European League, and I hope we do it better on Sunday than two years ago against Magdeburg. We came here to win this trophy. No matter who our opponent is, we will try to win it. Both teams are strong, so we need to have a top match. A final is a a final — everybody wants to win it.”

Hans Lindberg (DEN) — right wing

On the match:

“Montpellier played very well, and we had some problems at the start. But we really fought until the end, and from the last 10 minutes of the first half on, we could turn the match around. The crucial time was right after the break, when our goalkeeper was perfect and we scored from almost every attack. This was phenomenal.”