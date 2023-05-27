Garcia: Our dream is not over

He could be the father of some of the Granollers’ youngsters, and Antonio Garcia Robledo is certainly the leader of the young Spanish side that made it to the final of the EHF European League on Sunday, where they will face Füchse Berlin.

On Saturday, 39-year-old Garcia was second top scorer for Granollers with six strikes in the 31:29 semi-final victory against Frisch Auf Göppingen. With 87 goals in his season tally now, Garcia is the top scorer still in the competition.

In this interview with eurohandball.com, the 2013 world champion talks about the miracle in Flensburg, the spirit of his team and the chances against Füchse on Sunday.

Did a dream come true for you today?

Antonio Garcia: It is not a dream, it is a miracle. We try it again tomorrow, because the dream is not over. Tomorrow there is still one more step.

What was crucial for beating Göppingen in the semi?

Antonio Garcia: We never gave up. The team is growing from every match, before we came and even today. In the second half, it looked like Göppingen controlled the game, but we never gave up and took our chance. Finally, we knew we could win when we were ahead again.

The key was the defence and how we ran back in the second half. In the first half, Göppingen scored many easy goals, but in the second half we stopped them. We changed it, and Göppingen had a lot of problems with our defence. This was the key.