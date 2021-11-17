EHF from 1991 to 2001: A great start for European handball

17 November 1991 was the birthday of the European Handball Federation, the place of birth was Berlin, Germany - after 30 years of discussions to establish a continental handball federation. Finally, the fall of the Berlin wall and the Iron Curtain, opened the way for the federation’s foundation, which was officially announced at the IHF Congress in 1990 in Madeira, Portugal.

One year later, 29 national handball federations established the European Handball Federation, Staffan Holmqvist from Sweden was elected first EHF President, Hans-Jürgen Hinrichs (GER) became Vice President, Carl Güntzel (SUI) was the first treasurer - and big names such as Claude Rinck (FRA) and future EHF President Tor Lian (NOR) were part of the first EHF Executive Committee.

One of the most important decisions of the first Congress period was to locate the EHF Office in Vienna - finally it was opened close to Hotel Bosei in 1992. Michael Wiederer, who was Secretary General of the Austrian Handball Federation before, became Secretary General of the EHF (until 2016, when he was elected EHF President). Wiederer and his Danish office assistant were the first two employees, the third was Swiss Markus Glaser, who was brought in to implement the system for European Club Competitions such as the EHF Champions League.

With the years going by, the number of staff increased - and in 1998, the EHF moved to their newly built home in Hoffingergasse 18 in Vienna, officially inaugurated with the first “Conference of Presidents”.

Many of today’s EHF administration leaders such as Glaser, Helmut Höritsch, Monika Flixeder, Vesna Lazic and Doru Simion had started their work already by that time.