The official song of Men’s EHF EURO 2022 hits the airwaves today – the same day as new category 1 tickets for the event go on sale.

Titled Fight, the song is sung by Hungarian Magdolna Rúzsa (pictured above) and written by Rúzsa and Krisztián Szakos. The anthem’s first airing took place on Wednesday morning on Petőfi Rádió, one of Hungary’s biggest nationwide stations.

Ahead of competition, which will take place between 13-30 January in Hungary and Slovakia, Rúzsa said: “When we were writing the song, we were constantly thinking about the atmosphere of the big matches, and we tried to capture that feeling. I hope it turned out to be something that a lot of people will be able to sing together.”

The song and accompanying video, which can be watched here, was directed by Jimy J. Hollywood, who has worked with many of Hungary’s biggest artists.

He said: “I was very honoured. It’s not every day that you get to direct a video clip for a European Championship anthem. I find the song to be of international standard, it has the fire and the dynamics that are worthy of such a sporting event.”

Best seats in the house become available

The release of the song coincides with a new release of tickets at all venues, including a new allocation of category 1 tickets.

It means handball fans now have the opportunity to purchase tickets in the most popular areas of arenas closest to the action when the 24 teams begin their quest to become the champions of Europe.

Three of the preliminary round groups will be played in Hungarian cities. In group A, Slovenia, Denmark, North Macedonia and Montenegro go head-to-head inside the Főnix Arena in Debrecen, while hosts Hungary join Portugal, Iceland and the Netherlands in group B where matches will be held in the new 20,000-seater Budapest Multifunctional Sports Hall.

Another new arena, on the banks of the river Tisza in Szeged, will host matches in group C where Croatia, Serbia, France and Ukraine battle to win a place in the main round. Budapest will then host main round group I matches and semi-finals and final matches.

Three preliminary round groups will be played in Slovakia. Germany, Austria, Belarus and Poland contest group D inside the Ondrej Nepela Arena in Bratislava, as do Spain, Sweden, Czech Republic and Bosnia and Herzegovina in group E. Košice’s Steel Aréna is the destination for hosts Slovakia, who line-up in group F alongside Norway, Russia and Lithuania. Bratislava will then host main round group II matches.

The high-demand category 1 tickets, together with other categories and packages are now available to purchase at tickets.eurohandball.com.