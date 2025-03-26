EHF Marketing and SPOBIS launch inaugural “SPOBIS Sports Clubs Summit”

The one-day event will take place on 23 May 2025 at the Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany – the day before the Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025 – and is embedded within the official programme of the final weekend of the EHF European League Men.

The summit will focus on marketing, organisation, and growth opportunities in European club sports. Besides sponsors, media and agencies, representatives from handball, basketball, ice hockey and volleyball , will share their ideas and discuss the future of the industry.

Direct access to industry experts and high-level networking

The Barclays Arena will serve as a dynamic hub where the worlds of sports and business converge, providing an ideal setting for the summit. The location allows participants to gain an exclusive look behind-the-scenes of the arena’s transformation as it prepares for the next day’s matches.

As part of its strategy to expand its event portfolio, SPOBIS is launching a new format of compact, content-driven summits across 2025. The “SPOBIS Sports Clubs Summit” presented by EHF Marketing will be the first in a series of three.

The programme will include panels, key notes and interactive discussion formats, offering deep dives into forward-looking strategies, market developments and best practice cases from across the sports landscape.

Participants will benefit from direct access to industry experts, high-level networking and a practical exchange of ideas.

As a highlight, summit tickets also include access to the semi-finals of the Maschinensucher EHF Finals Men, taking place at the same venue on Saturday, 24 May.

Tickets are available now via the SPOBIS website and include full access to the summit, the EHF Finals Men semi-finals, VIP entry and premium catering. The number of participants is limited to 150.

Link to tickets: https://www.spobis-conference.com/summit-sports-clubs.

David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing said: “We are very much looking forward to this premiere of the “SPOBIS Sports Clubs Summit” presented by EHF Marketing. After the ‘European Handball Talks’ summoned top-class speakers for the topic of handball at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 in Cologne in the past, we made the deliberate decision to move the event to the Maschinensucher EHF Finals in Hamburg and open it to other sports. We want the summit on purpose to be an event with ‘down-to-earth’ character, however, no panel will remain on the surface, as we promise deep-dives into the most relevant topics for the future of European sports.”