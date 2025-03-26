MEDIA RELEASE: viagogo becomes the official ticketing partner and ticket marketplace for the EHF Finals and the EHF FINAL4 Men in a multi-year partnership until 2027.

viagogo, the world’s leading ticket marketplace, has been named the “Official Ticketing Partner” and “Official Ticket Marketplace” for the EHF Finals Women, the EHF Finals Men, and the EHF FINAL4 Men, following a multi-year partnership with EHF Marketing, the marketing arm of the European Handball Federation.

Starting with the current 2024/25 club handball season, this partnership will help bring more fans into the excitement of the very best there is to see live in European club handball.

EHF Marketing will distribute a set number of tickets for the three showpiece events directly on viagogo, offering fans worldwide access to the tournaments, through a platform available in 195 countries and 33 languages. Data insights on ticketing purchasing habits will also be utilised by EHF Marketing to engage new audiences and help unlock new marketing opportunities.

In addition, viagogo will be the trusted destination for fans who are unable to attend an event after they’ve bought a ticket. Through this official ticket marketplace, EHF Marketing will offer a secure, flexible solution for fans to resell their ticket, ensuring other passionate supporters can still experience the thrill of live handball with confidence.

This season’s three final events are just under three months away. The EHF Finals Women will take place in Graz on 3/4 May, the Maschinensucher EHF Finals Men in Hamburg on 24/25 May and the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 in Cologne on 14/15 June.

David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing, said: “We are very happy to welcome viagogo to the EHF Marketing partner family. This cooperation has all the ingredients to further boost European club handball and drive additional interest for the sport. For our fans, it’s a new opportunity to get their hands on tickets and access tickets for sold-out events via the marketplace. As our official resale platform, viagogo offers trusted and secure transactions for both buyers and sellers, with exceptional customer support ensuring a good experience for everyone.”

Julian Dwenger, Business Development Lead for DACH, viagogo, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with EHF Marketing to bring more fans closer to the action of handball. Our goal is to make attending world-class events easier for supporters worldwide, delivering a seamless ticketing experience. In doing so, we also help our partners expand their global fanbase and grow revenues.

This partnership reflects viagogo’s leadership in global ticketing, by enabling direct ticket distribution on our platform, we’re creating more opportunities for fans to experience the best of handball live and support the growth of the sport.”

photo © Jure Erzen / kolektiff images