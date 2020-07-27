EHF Marketing partners with IQONIQ to drive fan engagement

EHF Marketing GmbH, the marketing subsidiary of the European Handball Federation, has today announced its partnership with IQONIQ, an innovative new fan engagement platform made for sports and entertainment.

The partnership, which will run for four years from the start of the 2020/21 season, will see IQONIQ become an official partner for fan engagement and loyalty in the EHF Champions League Men and the EHF European League Men, which together will feature 40 of the best clubs from more than 20 countries across Europe.

It will also run alongside the 10-year exclusive media and marketing partnership with Infront and DAZN Group complementing the long-term digital strategy created for EHF and EHF Marketing.

IQONIQ is especially designed for sports fans, providing an all-in-one solution to cater for their every need. With IQONIQ’s ambition to provide fans with a more personal, rewarding and purposeful experience, the platform includes a range of features such as a personalised loyalty programme, special offers for tickets and merchandise, in-app games and prizes and unique footage, as well as all aggregated content from other sites. The platform is due to become publicly available in September 2020.

High-quality content for all platforms will be created by Infront and DAZN's team of dedicated digital production experts who will create over 5,000 pieces of video content for all major EHF competitions. The digital strategy will create and curate content for fans, broadcasters and clubs on digital and social media to grow, engage and entertain audiences beyond the 60 minutes of the game and lay the foundation for the long-term growth of the sport.

For the European Handball Federation, whose competitions are followed by more than 115 million fans including 1.2 million on social media, the partnership symbolises its continued commitment to drive fan engagement and reward its fans for their loyalty.

On the partnership, EHF Marketing Managing Director David Szlezak said: “Just a few weeks out of the start of the 2020/21 European handball season, this is a milestone for the EHF Champions League and the brand-new EHF European League, as we are onboarding for the first time in the competitions’ history an official fan engagement partner.”

He added: “IQONIQ is set to impress Europe’s handball fans with some of the most exclusive content the competitions, its clubs and players have on offer. As we will be reaching new target groups through IQONIQ, we are sure to add further to our growth. On top, EHF Marketing, Infront, DAZN and IQONIQ, will work on the eventization of European club handball and dive deep into gamification opportunities. We are looking very much forward to the cooperation.”

Kazim Atilla, CEO of IQONIQ, said: "We are delighted to start this partnership with EHF Marketing GmbH. IQONIQ is seeking to revolutionise the world of fan experience, so it is vital for us that we work alongside partners that are equally committed to providing their fans with the best possible experiences. Through this partnership, fans of the EHF Champions League and the EHF European League will be given new and unique opportunities to engage with their stars and be fairly rewarded for their ongoing commitment and loyalty.”

James Chubb, VP Global Rights Partnerships, DAZN Group, said: "The partnership with IQONIQ goes hand in hand with the overall digital strategy established by DAZN, Infront and EHF Marketing and will provide another valuable distribution platform for the expansion of EHF content and its brand globally.”

Antonio Dominguez, Senior Director Summer Sports and Head of Handball at Infront said: "Digital activation is one of the central pillars of Infront and DAZN's agreement alongside the EHF and the IQONIQ partnership strengthens that area of our strategy. We want to create the most engaging content for EHF and bringing on board IQONIQ to bolster distribution benefits all parties and, as a result, handball as a whole."

For more information on IQONIQ, please visit www.iqoniq.com.