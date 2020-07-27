EHF European League enters the arena

The European club handball competitions welcome a new member to the family: the brand-new EHF European League is here.

The EHF EL replaces the former EHF Cup as the EHF’s second tier club competition but comes with a new format – and a new corporate identity.

Tough, intense, energetic

The new, orange-coloured logo is an abstract version of the letter 'E', rotating around the sides of a pentagon.

It makes reference to the EHF, while the pentagon derives from the shape of a handball’s tile and is used in the new EHF brand system to empower the club competitions.

In its appearance, the logo and additional elements that will be used in the EHF European League’s imagery symbolise the energy, toughness and intensity that transform from the action on court and the performance of the teams to the visual presentation of the new competition.

Eclectic mix of teams

In the men’s competition, following the qualification round, 24 teams, in four groups of six, fight for a place in the knockout rounds and eventually in the EHF European League Men Finals.

With teams such as Orlen Wisla Plock, Kadetten Schaffhausen and Dinamo Bucuresti already seeded for the group phase, the competition features an eclectic mix of national champions and teams known from previous EHF Cup competitions.

In the EHF European League Women, there will be 16 teams playing the group phase, and the major change is that the competition will feature for the first time a Finals tournament which will see the best four teams competing over two days.

The draw for the qualification round in the EHF European League Men and Women takes place on Tuesday, 28 July at 11:00 CEST.

It will be streamed live on EHFTV, Youtube and Facebook.