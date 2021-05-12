EHF PRO License renewals available through Dutch federation

Coaches who wish to renew their EHF PRO License can do so at an online course run by the Netherlands Handball Federation next month.

The course, which provides a valuable contribute to the further development of handball coaches at national and international level, will be available in English and will take place digitally over 12 and 13 June.

Topics and program

The Modern Sport Technologies and Handball Coach (EHF lecturer Marta Bon, Slovenia)

Individualisation in Psychical Preparation part of handball training (EHF lecturer Marta Bon)

Training for excellence (t4x): balancing quantity and quality of practice (Top lecturer Raoul Oudejans, The Netherlands)

A neurological review of accelerated learning techniques for skills acquisition and the sport decision making process (Top Lecturer Andrea Ongaro, Ireland)

An Example of the Strategical planning in handball (EHF lecturer Marta Bon)

Trend analyses in Handball – How can the statistical analyses support the coach in planning a game/tactical strategy (EHF lecturer Marta Bon)

Working on and with a growth mindset (Top lecturer Remco Koopmeiners, The Netherlands)

The Dutch Handball Federation (EHF lecturer Monique Tijsterman, The Netherlands)

For a full rundown of the program and schedule, download the pdf below. For further questions, email the Dutch federation here.

Click here to sign up.