EHF referee badge redesigned

The European Handball Federation (EHF) has redesigned its refereeing badge.

The concept behind the new badge was to create a unified image and a branding “umbrella” for all EHF referee-related activities, while still distinguishing between the different variants of the sport: indoor handball, beach handball, the Young Referee Programme, and wheelchair handball.

The single refereeing badge will help to create a single visual identity and recognisable brand for the sport as well as a sense of consistency and professionalism.

It will also unify all the different variations of European handball, making it easier for fans and players to identify and recognise the sport, no matter which variant of it they may be playing or watching.