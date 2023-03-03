Mouth-watering Last 16 schedule unveiled

The first leg ties of the last 16, hosted by the teams who finished third or fourth in their respective groups, will be played on Tuesday 21 March, at either 18:45 or 20:45 CET.

The second legs will be played on Tuesday 28 March, using one of those same two throw-off times. They will be hosted by the sides who finished top or as runners-up in the group phase.

Winners of the EHF Champions League in the last decade - Montpellier HB and SG Flensburg-Handewitt - will begin on the road against FTC and SL Benfica, respectively.

Last season's beaten finalists, Füchse Berlin, make the trip over the border to Skjern Handbold for their first leg.

