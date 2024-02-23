Teams announced for ebt Finals 2024

Both of the Finals events will take place between 14-16 June 2024, with the 14 teams split into two groups of seven, with the top four advancing to the quarter-finals, before the battle for the medals commences.

On the women's side, 12 teams who qualified following the 2023 ebt have confirmed their participation, leaving one place for a team from host nation, France, and one substitute team who earned their place on ebt rankings.

Last year's winners, the Danish Beachhandball Dream, are back to defend their crown. The 14 teams are represented by 13 different countries, with Hungary the only nation with two representatives.

In the men's competition, 11 different countries will have a team at the Finals. Nine qualifiers confirmed their participation, leaving room for a host team and four substitute qualifiers.

However, last year's champion, Hír-Sat BHC of Hungary, will not be present in France to retain their title. Last year's silver medallists, BHC Zagreb, will be aiming to go one place better this time.

ebt FINALS 2024

Men's teams