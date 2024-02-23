W53

Teams announced for ebt Finals 2024

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
23 February 2024, 13:00

The identities of the 14 men's and 14 women's teams who will be heading to Lacanau, France for the ebt (European Beach Tour) Finals 2024 can now be confirmed by the EHF.

Both of the Finals events will take place between 14-16 June 2024, with the 14 teams split into two groups of seven, with the top four advancing to the quarter-finals, before the battle for the medals commences.

On the women's side, 12 teams who qualified following the 2023 ebt have confirmed their participation, leaving one place for a team from host nation, France, and one substitute team who earned their place on ebt rankings.

Last year's winners, the Danish Beachhandball Dream, are back to defend their crown. The 14 teams are represented by 13 different countries, with Hungary the only nation with two representatives.

In the men's competition, 11 different countries will have a team at the Finals. Nine qualifiers confirmed their participation, leaving room for a host team and four substitute qualifiers.

However, last year's champion, Hír-Sat BHC of Hungary, will not be present in France to retain their title. Last year's silver medallists, BHC Zagreb, will be aiming to go one place better this time.

ebt FINALS 2024

Men's teams

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Photos © Uros Hocevar / kolektiff

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Final France Vs Denmark MAL4986 AM
Previous Article EHF releases integrity summary of Men’s EHF EURO 2024

Latest news

More News